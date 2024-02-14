Elke maand blikt Sony terug op de voorgaande maand wat betreft de populairste games. Zo hebben ze nu bekendgemaakt welke titels het vaakst gedownload werden uit de PlayStation Store in januari. Hoewel er verschillende nieuwe games uitkwamen in die maand, is enkel Tekken 8 een nieuwkomer in de top vijf.
Het zeer goed gewaardeerde Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown heeft de lijst gehaald, maar staat niet in de top tien. Buiten dat zien we vooral games die al geruime tijd uit zijn. Dat er ook wat oudere games terugkomen heeft vast te maken met de januari sale die vorige maand bezig was.
PS5
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Tekken 8
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Gran Turismo 7
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- The Last of Us: Part II Remastered
- EA Sports UFC 5
- It Takes Two
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- NBA 2K24
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Crew Motorfest
- Elden Ring
- Need For Speed Unbound
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
PS4
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Minecraft
- Need for Speed Heat
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- A Way Out
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Need for Speed Payback
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Mortal Kombat X
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Battlefield V
- Gang Beasts
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Goat Simulator
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Resident Evil 6
PS VR2
- Beat Saber
- Among Us VR
- Pavlov
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Moss: Book II
- Ultrawings 2
- Job Simulator
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
- Arizona Sunshine 2
PS VR
- Job Simulator
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- SUPERHOT VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Moss: Book II
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- VR Ping Pong Pro
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Titanic VR
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
- Fortnite
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- The Finals
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- The Sims 4
- Apex Legends
- eFootball 2024
top zeg die exclusives zo zie je maar hoeveel verstand sommige hier hebben van ps games en de fanbase