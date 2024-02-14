Elke maand blikt Sony terug op de voorgaande maand wat betreft de populairste games. Zo hebben ze nu bekendgemaakt welke titels het vaakst gedownload werden uit de PlayStation Store in januari. Hoewel er verschillende nieuwe games uitkwamen in die maand, is enkel Tekken 8 een nieuwkomer in de top vijf.

Het zeer goed gewaardeerde Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown heeft de lijst gehaald, maar staat niet in de top tien. Buiten dat zien we vooral games die al geruime tijd uit zijn. Dat er ook wat oudere games terugkomen heeft vast te maken met de januari sale die vorige maand bezig was.

PS5

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. EA SPORTS FC 24
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  4. Hogwarts Legacy
  5. Tekken 8
  6. Baldur’s Gate 3
  7. Gran Turismo 7
  8. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  9. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  10. The Last of Us: Part II Remastered
  11. EA Sports UFC 5
  12. It Takes Two
  13. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
  14. NBA 2K24
  15. ARK: Survival Ascended
  16. Cyberpunk 2077
  17. The Crew Motorfest
  18. Elden Ring
  19. Need For Speed Unbound
  20. Assassin’s Creed Mirage

PS4

  1. EA SPORTS FC 24
  2. Minecraft
  3. Need for Speed Heat
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. A Way Out
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Hogwarts Legacy
  8. Need for Speed Payback
  9. Batman: Arkham Knight
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  11. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  12. Mortal Kombat X
  13. CarX Drift Racing Online
  14. Battlefield V
  15. Gang Beasts
  16. WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
  17. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  18. Goat Simulator
  19. Star Wars Battlefront II
  20. Resident Evil 6

PS VR2

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Among Us VR
  3. Pavlov
  4. Horizon Call of the Mountain
  5. Moss: Book II
  6. Ultrawings 2
  7. Job Simulator
  8. Kayak VR: Mirage
  9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
  10. Arizona Sunshine 2

PS VR

  1. Job Simulator
  2. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  3. Beat Saber
  4. SUPERHOT VR
  5. Batman: Arkham VR
  6. Moss: Book II
  7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  8. VR Ping Pong Pro
  9. Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
  10. Titanic VR

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Fortnite
  2. Roblox
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. The Finals
  5. Rocket League
  6. Fall Guys
  7. Fortnite Battle Royale
  8. The Sims 4
  9. Apex Legends
  10. eFootball 2024