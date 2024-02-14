

Elke maand blikt Sony terug op de voorgaande maand wat betreft de populairste games. Zo hebben ze nu bekendgemaakt welke titels het vaakst gedownload werden uit de PlayStation Store in januari. Hoewel er verschillende nieuwe games uitkwamen in die maand, is enkel Tekken 8 een nieuwkomer in de top vijf.

Het zeer goed gewaardeerde Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown heeft de lijst gehaald, maar staat niet in de top tien. Buiten dat zien we vooral games die al geruime tijd uit zijn. Dat er ook wat oudere games terugkomen heeft vast te maken met de januari sale die vorige maand bezig was.

PS5

Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Tekken 8 Baldur’s Gate 3 Gran Turismo 7 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora The Last of Us: Part II Remastered EA Sports UFC 5 It Takes Two Prince of Persia The Lost Crown NBA 2K24 ARK: Survival Ascended Cyberpunk 2077 The Crew Motorfest Elden Ring Need For Speed Unbound Assassin’s Creed Mirage

PS4

EA SPORTS FC 24 Minecraft Need for Speed Heat Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Need for Speed Payback Batman: Arkham Knight Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III theHunter: Call of the Wild Mortal Kombat X CarX Drift Racing Online Battlefield V Gang Beasts WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Goat Simulator Star Wars Battlefront II Resident Evil 6

PS VR2

Beat Saber Among Us VR Pavlov Horizon Call of the Mountain Moss: Book II Ultrawings 2 Job Simulator Kayak VR: Mirage Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 Arizona Sunshine 2

PS VR

Job Simulator ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR Batman: Arkham VR Moss: Book II The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR VR Ping Pong Pro Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Titanic VR

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)