In augustus 2020 werd de game Unknown9: Awakening aangekondigd en daarna werd het stil. We hebben in de afgelopen dreeinhalf jaar nagenoeg niets van de titel vernomen, behalve dat Bandai Namco de ontwikkelaar kort na de aankondiging kocht.

De titel is echter nog steeds springlevend, want tijdens de Xbox Partner Showcase werd de game getoond. Dit met gloednieuwe gameplay beelden en het bericht dat de titel deze zomer zal verschijnen. Je kan de trailer hieronder bekijken.

Onder de video wat meer context bij de game en voor een uitgebreide blik op de titel kan je op Xbox Wire terecht.

The third-person action-adventure title centers on Haroona, a truth seeker with a troubled past whose connection to a shadowy dimension known as the Fold has blessed her with powerful abilities.

The last time the world caught a glimpse of the game’s heroine, she was just a child left to fend for herself on the streets of Chamiri, India, unsure of what to make of her unearthly gifts. Fast-forward to today, and Haroona is all grown up. She’s embraced her unique talents and continues to learn the ways of the Fold.

You’ll step into Haroona’s shoes following a life-changing loss. At first, revenge is all you’re after, but the Unknown 9 universe has other plans. Before you know it, in addition to seeking vengeance, you find yourself on a globetrotting journey, uncovering powerful hidden knowledge. This puts you on a collision course with the Ascendants, a breakaway faction of a secret society known as the Leap Year Society. Founded by the brilliant and ruthless Vincent Lichter, Unknown 9: Awakening’s main antagonist, this dangerous splinter group intends to use the Fold in ways that could jeopardize the future of humankind.

The question is, can you shut down this elusive organization’s master plan before it’s too late?