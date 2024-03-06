

Ooit aangekondigd als Arad Chronicle: Khazan gaat de game nu door het leven als The First Berserker: Khazan. Deze game werd tijdens The Game Awards eind vorig jaar kort getoond en tijdens de Xbox Partner Preview Showcase kwam de titel van ontwikkelaar Neople en uitgever Nexon nog een keertje voorbij.

Hieronder zie je een mooie gameplay trailer, die bijna 2 minuten aan actie laat zien. Ook hebben we nog een algemeen overzicht van informatie via de uitgever, zodat je meer context bij de beelden krijgt. The First Berserker: Khazan verschijnt voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

The First Berserker: Khazan is a single-player action RPG from the cutthroat universe of Dungeon & Fighter. Known for its dynamic, anime art style and distinct combat system, the Dungeon & Fighter series combines the fast-paced, high-energy action of old-school brawlers with classic RPG elements, and has earned a loyal global fanbase.

The Pell Los Empire has been saved—at a cost. After the Great General Khazan and Archmage Ozma defeat the Berserk Dragon Hismar and the Dragon Legion, players will step into the shoes of Khazan as he is falsely accused of treason and exiled beyond the empire. In this hardcore action RPG, thrilling combat takes center stage with every step of Khazan’s quest for vengeance against those who orchestrated his downfall, marked by intense, aggressive and ever-changing styles of battle.

To survive the relentless onslaught of antagonistic forces, players must master the art of combat, upgrade character skills and combine weapons and armor—each with unique perks. As players clear more difficult missions, they’ll go head-to-head with intimidating bosses, acquiring powerful gear and abilities to unleash vicious combos and stylish yet brutal take-downs.

Fighters who dare step into Khazan’s shoes should prepare for a brutal journey: