De Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection werd recent uitgebracht, maar kreeg direct enorm veel kritiek. Niet alleen was de performance niet in orde, vreemder was nog dat er maar drie servers beschikbaar waren voor maximaal 64 spelers per stuk.

De ontwikkelaar gaf al aan te gaan werken aan oplossingen en nu is de eerste update daar. De eerste update is beschikbaar voor de pc-versie van de collectie en volgt later ook voor de PlayStation, Xbox en Nintendo Switch. Voor die platformen verkeert de update momenteel in de certificeringsfase.

De details van de eerste update hieronder: