In september vorig jaar werd de game MechWarrior 5: Clans aangekondigd met een korte teaser trailer. Sinds die aankondiging is het stil geweest, maar op de Game Developers Conference onlangs in San Francisco heeft de ontwikkelaar wat meer van de game laten zien.
Dit is nu ook op het web belandt en hieronder kan je de korte nieuwe trailer bekijken, die wat fragmenten gameplay bevat. Ook hebben we een overzicht met key features, waarin de belangrijkste punten van de titel aangestipt worden.
Eerder werd de game aangekondigd voor de PlayStation en Xbox, nu heeft ontwikkelaar Piranha Games aangegeven dat het de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S betreft. Een grote verrassing mag dat niet zijn. De game komt trouwens ook naar de pc en de release staat voor dit jaar gepland.
- The Clan Invasion is Here – For the first time since MechWarrior 2 (released in 1995), pilots can immerse themselves in an action packed Clan Invasion story – one of the most epic time periods in the franchise that changed the course of the Inner Sphere’s factions and politics forever. MechWarrior 5: Clans is the absolute perfect entry point into the MechWarrior universe for newcomers, and the game which veteran pilots have been waiting more than 30 years to play.
- This Isn’t Run-and-Gun, This is MechWarrior – Celebrated core MechWarrior combat returns in MechWarrior 5: Clans. Pilots must strategically plan and execute Star-based team assaults if they are going to bring honor to Clan Smoke Jaguar while advancing their position within the Inner Sphere.
- Customizable Mechs – Victory starts in your Mech Lab with an expanded collection of technologically advanced Clan weapon systems, equipment and Upgrades. Clan Mech’s superior technology grants you the ability to swap out larger parts for greater customization and functionality ahead of assaults. Plan accordingly based on terrain, structure, and biome specificity for the best chance at victory.
- All-Star Strategy – Your squadron (aka your Star) is depending on you. Protect the members of your Star in battle, deepening your bond as you engage the Inner Sphere’s determined defenders. Immerse yourself in the story as you lead your Star through narratively driven missions and thrilling combat.
- Stunning Visual Design – Harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5, MechWarrior 5: Clans abounds in environmental detail and destruction – from precisely designed confined cityscapes to bogs spanning incredible distances, battles will take shape on breathtaking landscapes and the complex infrastructure of the Inner Sphere.