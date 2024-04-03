

In september vorig jaar werd de game MechWarrior 5: Clans aangekondigd met een korte teaser trailer. Sinds die aankondiging is het stil geweest, maar op de Game Developers Conference onlangs in San Francisco heeft de ontwikkelaar wat meer van de game laten zien.

Dit is nu ook op het web belandt en hieronder kan je de korte nieuwe trailer bekijken, die wat fragmenten gameplay bevat. Ook hebben we een overzicht met key features, waarin de belangrijkste punten van de titel aangestipt worden.

Eerder werd de game aangekondigd voor de PlayStation en Xbox, nu heeft ontwikkelaar Piranha Games aangegeven dat het de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S betreft. Een grote verrassing mag dat niet zijn. De game komt trouwens ook naar de pc en de release staat voor dit jaar gepland.