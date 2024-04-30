Het is alweer een vrij lange tijd geleden dat Fallout 76 uitkwam en met de enorme populariteit van de reeks, mede dankzij de succesvolle tv-serie op Amazon Prime, is de vraag naar een nieuw deel flink toegenomen. Bethesda Game Studios is echter bezig met The Elder Scrolls VI en pas daarna gaat de ontwikkelaar met een nieuwe Fallout aan de slag.

Volgens een gerucht zou Microsoft echter aan het kijken zijn om sneller een nieuw Fallout project op te starten en in een nieuw interview dat Todd Howard had met Kinda Funny Games lijkt hij te suggereren dat Bethesda twee onaangekondigde Fallout projecten in ontwikkeling heeft.

“We look at what we are doing with the [Fallout] franchise and then we say do we still feel good about — I can’t reveal it now — but here is our runway for Fallout as a franchise. When is Season 2 happening? What are we doing on mobile? What are we doing in [Fallout 76]? What are we doing with this thing? What are we doing with this other thing? And when are these landing? And again if I could snap my fingers and have them all be out and ready I would. But the main thing is, how do we deliver these at a high quality level? That is always most important.”