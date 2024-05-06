Vorige maand werd de charmante indiegame SteamWorld Heist II aangekondigd tijdens een Nintendo Indie World uitzending. De game verschijnt komende zomer en dus geeft ontwikkelaar Thunderful Group ons nu een hoop extra info over hun opkomende game.

SteamWorld Heist II wordt een turn-based RPG waarin je je innerlijke piraat mag bovenhalen. Je speelt als Captain Leeway en je moet met je crew robots de zee op om het avontuur van je leven te beleven! Lees hieronder alle info en bekijk een nieuwe video die je heel wat gameplay toont.

SteamWorld Heist II verschijnt op 8 augustus voor PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch en pc.

All is not well on the waves, a crisis is brewing. A water crisis! Mysteriously, this precious resource has turned deadly, corroding metal limbs and mechanical hearts.

Take charge as Captain Leeway joined by his ragtag crew of Steambots to uncover the enigmatic menace threatening the Great Sea.

In SteamWorld Heist II, players set off on a humorous and thrilling adventure on the high-seas, taking charge as Captain Leeway alongside a ragtag crew of Steambots. Players will explore vast horizons, above and below, as they set sail to solve the mystery of a deadly water crisis that’s causing metal limbs and mechanical hearts to corrode. SteamWorld Heist II plunges players into a handcrafted world with intense turn-based combat, where bullets ricochet with deadly precision, a hilarious cast and story that’s unique for the strategy genre, and a toe-tappingly catchy musical universe.

Aim

In the heat of battle, precision is key. Take aim and let your shots ricochet with deadly accuracy. Every move counts as you strategize your way to victory, using your environment to your advantage and bouncing bullets off surfaces to outmaneuver your enemies.

Plot

As Captain, you hold the fate of your crew in your hands. Equip them with different weapons, customize their abilities and equipment, and use the rich job system to overcome any challenge that comes your way. From seasoned veterans to eager recruits, your crew looks to you for guidance as you navigate the dangers of the Great Sea.

Plunder

Set sail and explore the vast ocean blue, where adventure, mystery, and danger await beyond each breaking wave… Engage in real-time naval combat, raid enemy bases and seize valuable loot to bolster your crew’s strength. And when the battles are won, take respite at one of the lively bars where you can relax, upgrade your gear and crew, and forge new alliances with fellow bots.

Key Features