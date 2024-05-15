

Nintendo heeft het aanbod van klassieke games die te spelen zijn via Nintendo Switch Online weer verder uitgebreid. Er zijn nu namelijk drie Game Boy games toegevoegd, waartoe je toegang hebt met een abonnement in combinatie met het Uitbreidingspakket.

De drie games in kwestie zijn Super Mario Land, Baseball en Alleyway. Niet bekend met de titels? Nintendo gaf een omschrijving van de games vrij en die hebben we hieronder voor je geplaatst. Daaronder een video met footage van de drie titels.

Super Mario Land – Relive the mayhem of Mario’s first Game Boy adventure!

Obstacles and enemies of all sorts await you in this re-release of the 1989 Game Boy game. In the beautiful kingdoms of Sarasaland, a mysterious alien has appeared and hypnotized the inhabitants, while kidnapping Princess Daisy for himself! Travel through ancient ruins, tempestuous waters, and surprising challenges as Mario runs, jumps, and bounces his way to fortune and glory on his mission to save Princess Daisy and restore peace.

Alleyway – Your spaceship is at the gate of the Alleyway!

As Mario, you will need to use your vessel to deflect the energy ball towards oncoming space grids. Hitting the grids will destroy them, and you’ll need to keep returning shots until the entire field is cleared! As you progress through each level, you will confront alternating stages, bonus rounds, and more. Speed and agile reflexes will quickly become your strongest allies as you reach to beat the top score.

Baseball – Re-live the glory of this 1989 Game Boy classic!

As the pitching team, deliver a series of fastballs while adjusting curve and speed. But be careful of wearing out your pitcher! If the batter connects, your outfield or infield will back you up. Three outs by the opposing team, and it’s your turn at offense. As the batting team, shift your batter on the home plate and time their swing at the incoming ball. Try to safely reach the next base, or score for a home run! Strategize your team’s moves, and score for the winning team! It’s time to play ball!