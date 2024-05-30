De Dynasty Warriors franchise is weer terug! Koei Tecmo heeft tijdens State of Play Dynasty Warriors: Origins aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 5. Dat deed de uitgever met de onderstaande trailer en de release staat voor ergens in 2025 gepland.

Omega Force staat als ontwikkelaar aan het roer en via het PlayStation Blog wordt wat meer informatie gedeeld. De belangrijkste details over Dynasty Warriors: Origins hebben we onder de trailer geplaatst.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins unleashes the largest armies ever seen in the series while also introducing a new hero to the exhilarating 1 vs. 1,000 action that made the franchise famous.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is being developed by the fantastic team at Omega Force, a team that is poised for a fresh start with this game (complete with new logo), and we’re out to prove with Origins that we are not only going back to our hack and slash roots with the type of action our fans crave, but we are here to redefine expectations! I am certain that in this game, we will deliver a most excellent experience that we were not able to accomplish in the series until now, carving out a new history for both Dynasty Warriors and Omega Force!

Since Dynasty Warriors 2 (the original Dynasty Warriors was a fighting game!), the roots of this series have always been based around the “sense of realism on the battlefield” and “the exhilaration of 1 vs. 1,000” gameplay. In Dynasty Warriors: Origins, we will return to these roots to deliver this non-stop action to not only our most loyal fans of the series, but to all game fans worldwide. In Dynasty Warriors: Origins, we’ve been able amplify the feeling of tension on the battlefield while also being able to deliver the epic sense of exhilaration after overcoming the odds in the most thrilling warfare we’ve ever been able to create.

To achieve this, we’re making the most of the PS5 hardware specs, creating an all-new Warriors-like battlefield where you’re challenged by massive armies as far as the eye can see! With the overwhelming number and scale of enemy armies pushing towards you, you’ll have to act fast and with force if you want to survive. In addition to your own striking power, you’ll need to coordinate with allied armies and enjoy the tactical aspects of gameplay in order to take out the hoard of enemies in our most tension-filled fights to date.

An original protagonist appears – But that’s not all, as for the first time in Dynasty Warriors franchise history, we will depict the chaos of the Three Kingdoms from the eyes of a ‘nameless hero’. Play through the historical tale of war through the eyes of our new protagonist, showcasing the vast land of China and its timeless soldiers and generals like never before!