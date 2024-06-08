Er is weer heel wat nieuws om te spelen voor leden van Nintendo Switch Online, want Nintendo heeft maar liefst 5 nieuwe Game Boy games op de service gezet. Het zijn allemaal Mega Man-games, dus fans van deze beroemde blauwe robotman kunnen zich helemaal uitleven. Het gaat hier om Mega Man: Dr. Wiley’s Revenge, Mega Man II, Mega Man III, Mega Man IV en Mega Man V.
Lees hieronder een beschrijving van elke game of kijk een trailer.
- Mega Man: Dr. Wily’s Revenge – Dr. Wily is out for revenge, and this time he’s created his own “Mega Man Killer”! With this creation and his revived Robot Masters at his side, the bad doctor plans to embark on a quest for global domination. Play as Mega Man in his first portable adventure and save the world from destruction by sending Dr. Wily’s creations back to the trash heap.
- Mega Man II – Dr. Wily has stolen the experimental Time Skimmer, which allows him to travel to the future for nefarious ends. Luckily, Mega Man and his trusty robot dog Rush are on the case! Collect items and power ups to defeat the Robot Masters standing between you and Dr. Wily—including a mysterious foe from the future: Quint!
- Mega Man III – Mega Man’s battle against Dr. Wily takes him to the hottest place on Earth! Dr. Wily and his renegade robots are drilling to the planet’s molten core to collect energy that will power his latest evil invention. Join Mega Man and Rush in action packed levels through the sinister scientist’s fortress, battling various Robot Masters and collecting their weapons before facing Dr. Wily and his ultimate creation.
- Mega Man IV – The World Robot Expo has been crashed by the deranged Dr. Wily! With the push of a button on his mind-controlling device, Dr. Wily turns all robots in the city into his personal rampaging reinforcements. The only robot not under his control is Mega Man, and together with Rush he plans to put a stop to Dr. Wily’s sneaky schemes once more! Collect power ups, blast Robot Masters and assemble circuits to build a powerful ally named Beat. Can this trio save the day, or will Dr. Wily’s mind-control machine be Mega Man’s downfall?
- Mega Man V – During a peaceful outing with his sister Roll, Mega Man is attacked by a powerful robot named Terra who heralds an invasion of robots from space to conquer Earth. After regrouping in Dr. Light’s laboratory, Mega Man sets off to save the day with a powerful weapon—the Mega Arm! Battle through waves of cosmic foes, employ weapon upgrades, and call in companions to assist as you and solve the mystery behind this alien attack.