De real-time strategiegame Empire of the Ants zal op 7 november worden uitgebracht voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc, aldus uitgever Microïds en ontwikkelaar Tower Five.

In Empire of the Ants kruip je in de huid van 103683, een mier die als doel heeft om zijn kolonie te beschermen tegen gevaar en het rijk van de koningin verder uit te breiden. Om dit doel te bereiken moet je technologieën ontwikkelen, legioenen van mieren trainen en de juiste keuzes maken.

Empire of the Ants – Key Features Take Part in an Epic Adventure – Take the role of a brave ant through a third-person view and explore unique abilities that can help you in battle and exploration.

A 3D Real-Time Strategy Game with Progressive Difficulty – The game offers an intuitive experience with tutorials for newcomers to learn real-time strategy fundamentals, while providing scalable difficulty and advanced mechanics for veteran players.

Explore Vast Environments and Meet the Local Wildlife – Empire of the Ants will invite players to sink their teeth into a photorealistic forest where they will meet and interact with other ants and forest dwellers throughout their journey.

Immersive and Photo-Realistic – Unreal Engine 5 pushes the boundaries of photorealism—just look at the plants and wildlife!

Narrative Based on the Seasons – The game features a narrative that follows the rhythm of the seasons and affects wildlife attributes such as speed, resistance, buffs, and more.

Day and Night Environments – The maps in the game will also change depending on the time of day (day, night, dawn, and twilight).

Bekijk de nieuwste trailer van Empire of the Ants hieronder.