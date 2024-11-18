

De Franse uitgever Microids heeft aangekondigd dat de remake van Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy de geplande release deze maand niet zal halen en dat het spel nu in het tweede kwartaal van 2025 zal worden uitgebracht.

De reden voor het uitstel is dat Microids nog niet tevreden is met de kwaliteit van het spel. De extra tijd zal worden gebruikt om het spel verder te ontwikkelen, zodat het de verwachtingen van zowel Microids als gamers zal waarmaken.

“We made this decision in order to guarantee players an optimal gaming experience and complete immersion in this extraordinary adventure. There is still some work to be done on our side to make the game the way we imagine it: a vibrant tribute to Benoit Sokal and his work, but also an initiatory journey that both new and initiated players will be able to (re)discover in the best possible conditions.”