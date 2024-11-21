De puzzelgame Lorelei and the Laser Eyes van ontwikkelaar Simogo en uitgever Annapurna Interactive is sinds 16 mei 2024 al te spelen op de Nintendo Switch en pc, maar komt nu ook naar de PlayStation.

Annapurna Interactive heeft aangekondigd dat de game vanaf 3 december beschikbaar zal zijn voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5. Lees hieronder de beschrijving van de game.

A woman, summoned by an eccentric man to participate in a project in an old hotel somewhere in central Europe, becomes embroiled in a game of illusions, increasingly dangerous and surreal.

Now you are invited to fall into the same rabbit hole, in a non-linear mystery with an immense amount of handcrafted puzzles, constantly presenting you with new riddles to solve, each leading you closer to deciphering the enigma of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.