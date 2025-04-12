FragPunk krijgt releasedatum voor consoles

De markt voor hero-shooters is wellicht oververzadigd, maar als er dan toch een degelijke free-to-play titel verschijnt in dit genre kan het nooit kwaad om het even te proberen. FragPunk is inmiddels al even verkrijgbaar voor pc en lijkt het daar best aardig te doen, dus hoogtijd dat PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S bezitters ook mogen gaan knallen.
Oorspronkelijk zou FragPunk gelijktijdig verschijnen voor pc en consoles, maar de ontwikkelaar had iets meer tijd nodig voor de consoleversies. Vanaf 29 april aanstaande zal FragPunk speelbaar zijn op de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S. Om dit heugelijke nieuws te vieren is er vanzelfsprekend een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht en heeft de ontwikkelaar ook wat feitjes over de consolerelease op een rij gezet.
After its launch on PC in March, FragPunk has quickly captivated players with its groundbreaking Shard Card System, intriguing strategic gameplay and dazzling art style, achieving a peak of over 110,000 concurrent players on Steam. Now, the game is ready to bring its signature blend of strategy and mayhem to console gamers. The upcoming release has been meticulously optimized for smooth controller gameplay, featuring enhanced visuals and a cross-progression system, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience.
To make up for the delayed console launch, FragPunk is offering substantial rewards for console players. This includes rewards gained through exclusive time-limited events from the start of Season 1 until April 29th, when the console version goes live. Players who purchased the Pioneer Bundle on console platforms will be eligible to claim additional gifts after the console launch.
Console Launch Key Features
- Cross-Play and Cross Progression – The console version will feature both cross-play and cross-progression with the PC version, enabling players to enjoy FragPunk together across platforms. More detailed information about these cross-platform features will be shared ahead of launch.
- Aim Assist and Optimized Controls – To ensure balance and a smooth gameplay experience, the console version will include enhanced aim assist for controller players. This feature is designed to minimize the disparity between controller and keyboard/mouse input and provides an equally competitive environment for all players.