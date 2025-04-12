FragPunk krijgt releasedatum voor consoles



De markt voor hero-shooters is wellicht oververzadigd, maar als er dan toch een degelijke free-to-play titel verschijnt in dit genre kan het nooit kwaad om het even te proberen. FragPunk is inmiddels al even verkrijgbaar voor pc en lijkt het daar best aardig te doen, dus hoogtijd dat PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S bezitters ook mogen gaan knallen.

Oorspronkelijk zou FragPunk gelijktijdig verschijnen voor pc en consoles, maar de ontwikkelaar had iets meer tijd nodig voor de consoleversies. Vanaf 29 april aanstaande zal FragPunk speelbaar zijn op de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S. Om dit heugelijke nieuws te vieren is er vanzelfsprekend een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht en heeft de ontwikkelaar ook wat feitjes over de consolerelease op een rij gezet.