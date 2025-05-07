Xbox Game Pass games voor eerste helft van mei bekendgemaakt



Microsoft heeft via Xbox Wire weer bekendgemaakt wat we de komende weken mogen verwachten in de bibliotheek van Game Pass. Zo mogen we op release bijvoorbeeld DOOM: The Dark Ages verwachten, maar ook zal deze maand Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 worden toegevoegd en meer.

Hieronder op een rijtje wat we de eerste helft van deze maand mogen verwachten en daaronder de games die later deze maand uit het aanbod zullen verdwijnen.

Nu beschikbaar

Dredge (Cloud, pc & Xbox Series X|S)

Vanaf 7 mei

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, console & pc)

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Console)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S)

Metal Slug Tactics (Console)

Vanaf 8 mei

Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, pc & Xbox Series X|S)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, console & pc)

Vanaf 13 mei

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud & console)

Vanaf 15 mei

DOOM: The Dark Ages (Cloud, pc & Xbox Series X|S)

Vanaf 16 mei

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, console & pc)

Vanaf 20 mei

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, console & pc)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, console & pc)

De onderstaande games zullen Game Pass op 15 mei verlaten. Als je deze games nog wilt spelen, raden we je aan dat op korte termijn te doen.

Brothers A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, console & pc)

Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, console & pc)

Dune: Spice Wars (Cloud, console & pc)

Hauntii (Cloud, console & pc)

The Big Con (Cloud, console & pc)

