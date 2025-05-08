Nieuwe Starfield update voegt wat features toe en pakt hoop bugs aan



Bethesda Game Studios bracht ruim anderhalf jaar terug Starfield uit en inmiddels is de game ook al voorzien van een grote uitbreiding. De ontwikkelaar is zeker nog niet klaar met de titel, want we mogen vroeg of laat een nieuwe uitbreiding verwachten.

In de tussentijd wordt er gewerkt aan updates voor de game. Inmiddels is er weer een nieuwe update beschikbaar via de Steam Beta-tak, die wat nieuwe features toevoegt en een hoop issues aanpakt. Als de betatest succesvol is, zal de update uitgerold worden, ook op de Xbox.

Hieronder alle details van update 1.15.214.