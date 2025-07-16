Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 met nieuwe quests, voertuigen en meer verschijnt morgen



CD Projekt RED heeft vandaag aangekondigd dat update 2.3 voor Cyberpunk 2077 morgen zal verschijnen. De update is van vergelijkbare omvang als update 2.2 en deze brengt de nodige nieuwigheden met zich mee. Zo worden er nieuwe quests toegevoegd, waarmee je nieuwe auto’s kunt vrijspelen. Daarnaast kun je nog meer kleuren voor je auto’s gebruiken.

De foto modus wordt verder uitgebreid, de game wordt voorzien van verschillende quality-of-life verbeteringen, er wordt een taxi service toegevoegd en nog veel meer. Hieronder alle details van update 2.3.

Vehicles

Added 4 new vehicles, including several Side Jobs tied to acquiring them:

Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru – Reward from a new side job (to unlock, complete The Hunt and The Beast In Me). An additional side job unlocks the CrystalCoat™ feature for it.

Rayfield Caliburn “Mordred” – Reward from a new side job (to unlock, complete The Beast in Me: Badlands, The Beast in Me: Santo Domingo, Transmission, and Search and Destroy).

Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa – Reward from a new side job (to unlock, purchase 1 Yaiba vehicle, purchase at least 3 vehicles through AUTOFIXER, and complete Reported Crime: You Play with Fire…). If you fail the side job, the vehicle can later be purchased through AUTOFIXER.

Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila – Available for purchase on AUTOFIXER.

Introducing AutoDrive! This cutting-edge, autonomous driving feature will take you to your chosen destination (i.e. job objective or placed pin on the map). If you have no set destination, it will take you on a leisurely ride through the streets of Night City. Simply hop in any of your vehicles, make sure you’re on a road, and hold H (PC) / Left Stick (consoles) to activate. This feature is disabled when you enter combat or when your vehicle is heavily damaged.

Implemented Cinematic Camera for AutoDrive. Hold Q (PC) / D-Pad Right (consoles) to activate. Sit back and enjoy cinematic views of Night City as you cruise toward your destination.

Self-driving Delamain cabs are now available on demand! Simply open the menu to call vehicles, then select “Delamain Cab” from the list to request a ride. This feature unlocks after completing the job Don’t Lose Your Mind (regardless of outcome) and receiving a message from Delamain.

Rayfield’s CrystalCoat™ is now available for vehicles from partner brands, including motorcycles. Additionally, the infamous hacker known as Cosmetic_Troll exploited a vulnerability and created a cracked version of Rayfield’s CrystalCoat™ technology for lower-end vehicles. Please note, however, that some models do not support the technology, such as heavily modded nomad vehicles and job-related vehicles.

Fixed an issue where unique color schemes did not work properly on the Mizutani Shion MZ1 and MZ2.

Fixed an issue where unique color scheme could not be applied properly to the Villefort Deleon “Vindicator”.

Photo Mode

Added 27 new NPCs that can be spawned in Photo Mode, including Rita Wheeler, the Cassel twins, fixers, Dum Dum, the iguana, Brendan, and more.

You can now switch between alternative outfits for NPCs spawned in Photo Mode.

You can now switch between V’s saved Wardrobe outfits in Photo Mode.

Added a confirmation pop-up when exiting Photo Mode to prevent accidental exits after setting up the perfect shot.

Added more customization options to the Look-At Camera feature, including an option for only the character’s eyes to turn toward the camera instead of their entire body.

Added multiple new stickers and frames, including iconic quotes and stylish overlays that let you turn your screenshots into Night City postcards – perfect for sharing memories from the City of Dreams.

Improved Depth of Field and moved it to the Camera tab.

Added a new Color Balance tab, allowing you to create your own custom filters.

Weather: includes rain, acid rain, fog, sandstorm, pollution, and sunny.

Time of Day: changes the time of day within Photo Mode.

Frame Forward: advances through an unlimited number of frames to capture the perfect shot.

Game Speed: allows in-game time to progress while in Photo Mode.

Quality of Life & Accessibility

The game will now detect if the player is using inverted mouse button settings and automatically adjusts in-game button prompts accordingly.

Added an option to toggle aiming down sights in Settings → Controls.

Jobs & Open World

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual – the “Crack the ritualist’s shard” objective now properly disappears from the Journal after completing the objective.

Sex on Wheels – now properly appears in the Journal after receiving the message from Jake Estevez.

Shot by Both Sides – fixed an issue where selecting a specific dialogue option in the conversation with Bree created a nameless, iconless item in the player’s Inventory.

Shot by Both Sides – fixed an issue where the button to go to the lower level didn’t appear on the elevator panel.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where, when using a controller in Trauma Drama, the controllable character would default to shooting upwards instead of forward.

Players can now drop more Cyberware Capacity Shards if some within the intended drop limit were previously missed.

Fixed an issue causing automatic weapons to fire slower than intended.

Fixed an issue where the Official BARGHEST Tac Vest didn’t drop from the scripted Airdrop as intended.

The level 60 Engineer perk no longer activates the EMP blast outside of combat or after entering a vehicle.

Added an option to replay the gameplay tutorial at any time via Settings → Controls.

Miscellaneous

Added an option to tell Johnny to go away after you look at him for a short while when he appears in the passenger seat. He takes the hint and disappears as a passenger for a couple days.

Fixed an issue where the sound of V’s Radioport could be randomly interrupted by the Radioports of nearby NPCs.

Fixed an issue where History by Gazelle Twin and Trash Generation played too loudly compared to other songs on the radio.

Improved the HDR Setting screen: fixed the HDR calibration preview so it correctly reflects the chosen settings, and clarified the description of the “Tone-Mapping Midpoint” setting.

Updated the End User Licence Agreement. You will be asked to accept it again when you load the game after updating.

Fixed several visual issues with missing, clipping, or floating textures.

Fixed several localization issues in various languages.

Console-specific