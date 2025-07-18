Sudden Strike keert volgend jaar weer terug met een nieuw deel

De Sudden Strike-serie staat er om bekend dat er een lange tijd tussen de verschillende delen zit. Het laatste deel – nummer 4 – kwam uit in augustus 2017. Het was voor de fans even wachten, maar het is de bedoeling dat volgend jaar het vijfde deel in de winkels zal liggen.

Sudden Strike 5 belooft je de beschikking te bieden over meer dan 300 units, je veel tactische opties voor te schotelen en je meerdere manieren te bieden om je doelstellingen te behalen. De campagne bestaat uit 25 missies, die zich afspelen op historische slagvelden in Europa en Noord-Afrika. De belangrijkste features van Sudden Strike 5 worden als volgt beschreven:

Command Massive Battles – Sudden Strike 5 delivers a truly immersive strategy experience 25 missions across huge, diverse maps and the highest unit counts ever seen in the series, setting the stage for large-scale tactical warfare.

– Sudden Strike 5 delivers a truly immersive strategy experience 25 missions across huge, diverse maps and the highest unit counts ever seen in the series, setting the stage for large-scale tactical warfare. Deploy a Vast Arsenal of World War II Units – Command over 300 authentic units – including more than 190 vehicles and 110 infantry units—such as the Sherman tank for the Western Allies, the Messerschmitt Bf 109 for the German troops, and the T-34 for the Soviet troops.

– Command over 300 authentic units – including more than 190 vehicles and 110 infantry units—such as the Sherman tank for the Western Allies, the Messerschmitt Bf 109 for the German troops, and the T-34 for the Soviet troops. Shape Your Strategy in Dynamic Mission Gameplay – Utilize unprecedented strategic freedom by choosing your own tactics, units, and objectives to complete the mission goals. Seize and defend key locations like Field HQs, Supply Depots, and Train Stations to gain critical advantages, while using recon, sabotage, alternative routing, and smart unit combinations to outmaneuver your enemies.

– Utilize unprecedented strategic freedom by choosing your own tactics, units, and objectives to complete the mission goals. Seize and defend key locations like Field HQs, Supply Depots, and Train Stations to gain critical advantages, while using recon, sabotage, alternative routing, and smart unit combinations to outmaneuver your enemies. Adapt Your Tactics With Customizable Commanders – Choose the Commander that best fits your playstyle and tactics – whether offensive, defensive, or more tactical. Each brings unique skills that can turn the tide of battle, such as deploying smoke grenades to provide cover on the battlefield or boosting the accuracy of your artillery.

– Choose the Commander that best fits your playstyle and tactics – whether offensive, defensive, or more tactical. Each brings unique skills that can turn the tide of battle, such as deploying smoke grenades to provide cover on the battlefield or boosting the accuracy of your artillery. Take Full Control of the Battlefield – Extended camera options let you zoom out for full strategic oversight or zoom in for a closer look at the frontline action, giving you better control over every aspect of the battlefield.

– Extended camera options let you zoom out for full strategic oversight or zoom in for a closer look at the frontline action, giving you better control over every aspect of the battlefield. Challenge Yourself and Others – Test your strategy against real opponents or AI enemies across multiple difficulty levels, offering competitive player-versus-player challenges.

Sudden Strike 5 staat gepland voor 2026 en zal verschijnen voor de PayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Er is ook een aankondigingstrailer vrijgegeven en die check je hieronder.