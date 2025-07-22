Saber kondigt Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival aan voor de PlayStation, Xbox en pc



Na een eerdere teaser heeft ontwikkelaar Saber Interactive vandaag officieel de game Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Helaas is er geen releasedatum bekendgemaakt, dus het is afwachten wanneer de titel precies uitkomt.

Bij de aankondiging werd natuurlijk ook een trailer uitgebracht en die kan je hieronder bekijken. Verder werd de onderstaande omschrijving samen met de key features gedeeld voor meer informatie.

Experience a new chapter in the legendary horror series like never before. Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival takes first-person action horror survival to the next level. Play the story of Aidan, who must use the power of a mysterious puzzle box—the Genesis Configuration—to help his girlfriend Sunny’s escape from the otherworldly hellscape of the Labyrinth.

Wield the powers of the box to survive your bargain with the infamous Pinhead and do battle with the horrific cult devoted to the Cenobites.

Key Features