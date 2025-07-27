Dino-shooter FEROCIOUS keert terug met nieuwe verhaaltrailer

Uitgever tinyBuild en ontwikkelaar OMYOG hebben een nieuwe trailer gedeeld voor de first-person dino-shooter FEROCIOUS. In de trailer krijgen we een voorproefje van het verhaal van de titel. Bekijk de trailer hieronder.

Nog niet bekend met FEROCIOUS? Lees hieronder dan een beschrijving van de game, te vinden op de Steam pagina.

“About

Immerse yourself in a survival first-person shooter adventure. Stranded on a dangerous island, face mercenaries, dinosaurs, and a vibrant yet hostile ecosystem. Explore breathtaking environments and survive the onslaught of intense, fast-paced encounters.

A Savage and Dangerous Island

Wake up on an uncharted island where the world feels alive and unpredictable. From ancient ruins to apex predators, every element of the environment shapes your fight for survival. Explore, adapt, and use the island’s dangers to your advantage. This isn’t just a setting—it’s a relentless, ever-changing force that challenges and rewards those who dare to uncover its secrets.

Intense and Adaptive First-Person Shooter Combat

Engage in relentless combat with mercenaries, dinosaurs, and mechas in a dynamic FPS adventure. Craft weapons and gear using resources from the environment to adapt to any challenge. Tailor your arsenal to suit your approach. Every fight delivers a high-stakes, unforgettable experience.

Master the Wild

Stranded on a deadly island, survival is all that matters.

Every step challenges you with savage predators, treacherous terrain, and limited resources.

Explore carefully to uncover hidden paths, secrets, and essential gear. Turn the wild to your advantage: control dinosaurs to attack enemies, open paths, or infiltrate guarded areas.

Every encounter is an opportunity—or a threat.”