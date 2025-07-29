Sony’s fight stick omgedoopt naar FlexStrike en verschijnt in 2026



In juni kondigde Sony PlayStation aan dat ze een fighting stick in ontwikkeling hebben en dat ze later meer informatie zouden delen. Dat moment is nu aangebroken, want via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony aangekondigd dat de fight stick ‘FlexStrike’ heet en dat de controller officieel in 2026 uitgebracht zal worden.

Deze arcade stick werkt zowel met de PlayStation 5 als pc via een bedrade connectie, alsook een draadloze connectie via PlayStation Link. Qua features mogen spelers verschillende mogelijkheden verwachten, zie het onderstaande overzicht.

On PS5, FlexStrike wireless fight stick offers a seamless fighting game experience. Players can use a single PS Link USB adapter to connect the FlexStrike wireless fight stick and a Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore wireless earbuds simultaneously on PS5, for an ultra-low latency audio and voice chat experience in the heat of battle. Dual FlexStrike wireless fight stick connections: On PS5, connect two FlexStrike wireless fight sticks via a single PS Link USB adapter for couch competition or co-op. Durable and ergonomic design: The FlexStrike wireless fight stick features a unique, ergonomic design with comfortably angled surfaces and a non-slip base for a firm foundation. It also has a high-quality custom-designed digital stick. DualSense controller connectivity: You can keep your DualSense wireless controller on PS5 connected at the same time as the FlexStrike wireless fight stick, if you’d like to use it as an additional controller for navigating menus between fights. Adjustable controls and DualSense inputs: The FlexStrike wireless fight stick features the same game control inputs found on the DualSense controller**, plus a touchpad. There’s also additional customization options – you can switch directional inputs with a built-in lever mode switch, or lock in the layout and prevent accidental inputs during a match with a dedicated lock button. For players who choose to connect just the FlexStrike wireless fight stick to their PS5, a quick press of the PS button can also wake the connected PS5 console once synced.

Sony zal FlexStrike meenemen naar Evo 2025 in Las Vegas aankomend weekend. Hier zal de controller getoond worden in het Fight Stick Museum en op de Arc System Works booth. Bezoekers zullen er echter nog niet mee aan de slag kunnen.