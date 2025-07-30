Hak er met vier man op los in de coöperatieve actiegame GODBREAKERS

Uitgever Thunderful Games heeft de vier speler coöperatieve hack-and-slash actiegame GODBREAKERS aangekondigd. Deze game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 5 en pc. De game zal nog dit jaar moeten verschijnen en als je benieuwd bent, kun je via Steam alvast een demo downloaden en spelen.

Hieronder een trailer van de game die meer van de actie laat zien en ook een algemene omschrijving.

Frenetic Cooperative Action for One to Four Players

Join forces with friends in fast-paced, chaotic battles. Coordinate your abilities, chain attacks, and take down powerful bosses together. Play solo to sharpen your skills, but the real adrenaline rush happens in cooperative play.

Absorb Enemy Powers and Strike Back

Weaken enemies mid-fight and absorb their abilities to turn the tide of battle. Charge your energy, take their power, then unleash a Godbreak: a devastating attack that uses the enemy’s own strength against them. Shift your tactics on the fly to overcome every challenge.

Memorable Boss Fights

Clash with a wild roster of multi-phase bosses, each with evolving attack patterns and distinct personalities. These intense encounters test your reflexes and coordination, pushing you and your crew to thrive in peak chaos.

Fast, Fluid Combat with Strategic Depth

Every second counts in GODBREAKERS. Cancel moves mid-action for precise control in real time. Chain together strikes, dashes, and abilities, unlocking new weapons with runs to keep your tactics evolving.

Your Build, Your Hero, Your Style

Shape your combat style by experimenting with builds and unlocking Archetypes, each with their own weapons and traits. Collect powerful items, customize your look and abilities, and refine your identity with every run. Create a team where each member’s strengths complement the others.

Explore Vibrant Biomes

Fight your way through six surreal biomes, each filled with unique enemies, deadly hazards, and challenges. Shifting layouts and unpredictable encounters keep you on your toes, pushing you to adapt your approach with every run.

Key Features