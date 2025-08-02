Vermeende specificaties uitgelekt van PlayStation 6 en PlayStation ‘Canis’ handheld

Het voelt voor velen alsof het tijdperk van de PlayStation 5 pas net aangebroken is, maar toch druipen de geruchten rondom de volgende console (en handheld) alweer een tijdje binnen. Deze keer gaat het om technische specificaties van de PlayStation 6 en de standalone handheld waar Sony aan lijkt te werken.
Moore’s Law Is Dead heeft in een recente YouTube video informatie naar buiten gebracht over zowel de mogelijke specificaties als een vermeende prijs voor beide consoles. Ook wordt er in de video gezegd dat Sony de PlayStation 6 sneller én goedkoper wil maken dan de PlayStation 5 Pro. Volgens Moore’s Law Is Dead moeten beide consoles ergens in het midden van 2027, al dan begin 2028 uitkomen.
“Anyone remember the PlayStation 4? It was a console that made the choice to not go all out in specs so that it could have mass market appeal after the previous generation left some people feeling burned with how expensive it was at its launch. I’ll just say it, from what I’ve seen behind the scenes so far, it at least appears Sony is planning to do this sort of a strategy again with the PlayStation 6.
De vermeende lijst aan specificaties van de consoles, samengesteld door Insider Gaming, is hieronder te lezen.
PS6 Console
- Chiplet Design, with some mention of possibly utilizing “Navi 5” Desktop chiplets.
- Backwards Compatibility to PS5 and PS4 Generations. (No mention of PS3).
- Heavy Emphasis on Cost Constraints, and keeping power lower than PS5.
- Manufacturing Planned for Mid-2027, with a likely Fall 2027 or Early-2028 Release Date.
- 160W TBP.
- 8 x Zen 6 (or later) Cores.
- 40-48 RDNA 5 Compute Units @ 3GHz+.
- 160-bit or 192-bit bus w/ GDDR7@32GT/s+-.
- Rasterisation Performance estimated to be ~3x PS5 (Ray Tracing Uplift Expected to be Higher).
- Because Canis is verified to be on 3nm, and Magnus is on 3nm – It is believed this is 3nm as well.
- It’s clear that PS6 “Orion” started as a chiplet design that looked kinda like an RDNA 3 layout, but it’s also clear that AMD was trying to convince Sony to share dies with desktop…so it’s very possible that the final design could use AT3 or AT (like XBOX Magnus), and therefore it could end up getting more than 48 Compute Units…but likely the same or less than XBOX.
PS6 Canis Handheld
- Monolithic 3nm Die (He was able to verify THIS in modern documents).
- Backwards Compatibility to PS5 and PS4 Generations. (No mention of PS3).
- Canis includes a MicroSD Slot, M.2 SSD Slot, Haptic Vibration, Dual Mics, and a Touchscreen.
- Specifically, a diagram states that the USB-C port has video out capabilities.
- Manufacturing Planned for Mid-2027, with a likely Fall 2027 or Early-2028 Release Date.
- 15W TBP.
- 4 x Zen 6c Cores.
- 12-20 RDNA 5 Compute Units @ 1.6-2GHz.
- 128-bit bus w/ LPDDR5X-7500+.
- Rasterization Performance estimated to be ~0.5x PS5 (RT Expected to be higher than this).
- Canis should beat XBOX Ally X in performance, but it doesn’t come off as a “powerhouse”.”
Neem dit alles met een korreltje zout, aangezien de release echt nog even op zich laat wachten. Mocht je toch nieuwsgierig zijn, bekijk dan de video van Moore’s Law Is Dead hieronder.
Heb nog een bijna ongebruikte ps vita, dus in je handheld geloof ik niet meer
Deze specificaties kan je met een busje zout nemen. Als de console ZEN6 gaat gebruiken dan kan de ontwikkeling pas beginnen als deze CPU ook daadwerkelijk al uitontwikkeld is.
De release van 2027 is dan echt onhaalbaar maar ook 2028 zou onwaarschijnlijk zijn.
Eerdere geruchten wijzen op ZEN5 met RDNA 3.5 wat veer realistischer klinkt als de console in 2027/2028 moet uitkomen.
Gebruik wel een zoutmijn…