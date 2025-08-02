Vermeende specificaties uitgelekt van PlayStation 6 en PlayStation ‘Canis’ handheld

Het voelt voor velen alsof het tijdperk van de PlayStation 5 pas net aangebroken is, maar toch druipen de geruchten rondom de volgende console (en handheld) alweer een tijdje binnen. Deze keer gaat het om technische specificaties van de PlayStation 6 en de standalone handheld waar Sony aan lijkt te werken.

Moore’s Law Is Dead heeft in een recente YouTube video informatie naar buiten gebracht over zowel de mogelijke specificaties als een vermeende prijs voor beide consoles. Ook wordt er in de video gezegd dat Sony de PlayStation 6 sneller én goedkoper wil maken dan de PlayStation 5 Pro. Volgens Moore’s Law Is Dead moeten beide consoles ergens in het midden van 2027, al dan begin 2028 uitkomen.

“Anyone remember the PlayStation 4? It was a console that made the choice to not go all out in specs so that it could have mass market appeal after the previous generation left some people feeling burned with how expensive it was at its launch. I’ll just say it, from what I’ve seen behind the scenes so far, it at least appears Sony is planning to do this sort of a strategy again with the PlayStation 6.