SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide aangekondigd voor PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2 en pc

Ontwikkelaar Purple Lamp Studios en uitgever THQ Nordic hebben de 3D-platformer SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide aangekondigd. Spelers kruipen in de huid van zowel SpongeBob als Patrick en mengen zich in een strijd tussen de Flying Dutchman en King Neptune om de ondergang van Bikini Bottom te voorkomen. Lees hieronder de volledige beschrijving van de game, via Gematsu.

Prepare to be scared—in the most nautical nonsense kind of way!

When the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune’s egos collide, the result is pure undersea chaos: spectral mayhem spreads across Bikini Bottom, and only two brave(ish) heroes can set things right. SpongeBob and Patrick must team up, combine their unique skills, and (hopefully) stop the total ghostification of their world. From the depths of Neptune’s Palace to the icy peaks of Mount Bikini, fans will explore iconic locations, face epic bosses, and first and foremost: have F.U.N!