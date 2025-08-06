The Last of Us: Part II Remastered voorzien van nieuwe update

Naughty Dog heeft weer een nieuwe update voor The Last of Us: Part II Remastered uitgebracht op de PlayStation 5. Het gaat om update 2.1.1 die zich richt op een paar kleine issues, dus heel bijzonder is de update niet.
De patch notes hebben we zoals gebruikelijk hieronder op een rijtje gezet.
General
- Fixed an issue where Ellie would appear with multiple bracelets when bonus skins were equipped
- Fixed an issue where voice-over audio would be missing at the start of the chapter “Ground Zero” when playing on Chronological mode
- Addressed an issue where subtitles during certain cutscenes would not appear when playing on Chronological mode
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where, in rare instances, Ellie could be missing her pistol at the end of the chapter “Hillcrest”
