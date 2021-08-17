

Microsoft heeft een nieuwe systeemupdate voor de Xbox Series X beschikbaar gesteld voor leden van het Xbox Insider programma. Deze update komt met verschillende aanpassingen en verbeteringen, waarvan de 4K user interface de belangrijkste is.

Het dashboard van de Xbox Series X wordt namelijk weergegeven in 1080p, wat een beetje achterhaald is. Met deze update wordt de 4K resolutie getest bij de Xbox Insider leden en bij succes zal het op korte termijn breed uitgerold worden.

Hieronder alle details van de nieuwe update voor de Xbox.

Xbox Insider ver. 2109.210813-2200 patch notes

New features and experiences

Dashboard

With today’s update, Alpha Insiders on Xbox Series X consoles connected to a 4K display can begin flighting an increased resolution UI. This change means Home, Guide, and other areas of the UI will be displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability.

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

System

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Known Issues

We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution.

We’re still tracking these known issues:

Audio

Some users have reported that they are not hearing any audio with Dolby Atmos enabled.

Dolby Vision for Gaming

We’ve received reports from users that Dolby Vision for Gaming is not working at this time. We’re aware of the issue and working on an update to resolve this. Keep an eye out on the release notes for updates.

Edge (New)

Pins related to the new Edge browser will not work if you decide to remove your console from the Xbox Update Preview. Workaround: Pins should be deleted and re-added.



Games

We’ve received reports that controller input is not working when a game is launched. Workaround: Reboot the console and relaunch the game.



Guide

We are investigating reports of the audio mixer being unable to adjust chat/game audio levels.

Some users have reported that trying to launch the Guide via controller brings up the power menu instead.

HDMI-CEC

We’ve received some reports that HDMI-CEC is not working correctly. Note: Ensure that your TV supports HDMI-CEC and is also enabled before filing feedback.



Home

Some users have reported that the icon for a disc-based title is not appearing on the dashboard.

We’ve received reports some users are seeing a black/blank screen after installing an update. We’re aware and investigating. Workaround: Some users have reported a simple reboot resolves the issue. If that doesn’t work, a factory reset should get the console back up and running again. Instructions can be found here under “Reset using your console” and selecting the “Reset and keep my games & apps” option.



Installation

Some users have reported apps and games cannot be re-installed after failing to launch repeatedly. Workaround: A factory reset will need to be performed. Instructions can be found here under “Reset using your console” and selecting the “Reset and keep my games & apps” option.



My Games & Apps

Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag.

Narrator