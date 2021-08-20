Microsoft heeft een nieuwe Xbox Series X|S systeemupdate uitgebracht en die zorgt voor een verbetering van de algehele systeem stabiliteit en brengt performance verbeteringen. Daarnaast richt deze update zich op een probleem dat zich voordeed met trials via EA Play.
Games die via EA Play als trial worden aangeboden, zijn 10 uur speelbaar. Dit is bijvoorbeeld van toepassing op Madden NFL 22, maar de countdown van 10 uur bleef bij sommige spelers doorlopen, terwijl de game was afgesloten. Hierdoor krijgen spelers niet de 10 uur waar ze recht op hebben, maar dat is nu opgelost.
Microsoft heeft een overzicht met details vrijgegeven en tevens aangestipt welke issues bij ze bekend zijn.
Xbox OS version 10.0.2200000.1759 patch notes
MISCELLANEOUS
- General stability and performance improvements.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Audio – Some people are reporting that they aren’t hearing audio with Dolby Atmos enabled.
- Games – Some players have reported that when returning to a Quick Resume title, their controller isn’t responding in the game. Quitting and relaunching the game will resolve this.
- Guide – There’s an issue in which the audio mixer may not be adjustable. Some people have reported that trying to launch the guide via controller brings up the power menu instead.
- Home – The icon for disc-based titles isn’t appearing on the dashboard for some players. Some people have reported seeing a black/blank screen after installing an update. A simple reboot can often resolve the issue. If that doesn’t work, a factory reset is recommended. For instructions, see: How to reset your Xbox console to factory defaults
HDMI-CEC
- Some players have reported that HDMI-CEC isn’t working correctly. Ensure that your TV supports HDMI-CEC and is also enabled. If the issue persists, please report the problem.
- My Games & Apps – Some games might appear with an incorrect “Trial” tag in My games & apps.
- Narrator – There are several sections of the dashboard that Narrator doesn’t currently read. We’re aware of the issue and investigating.