

Microsoft heeft een nieuwe Xbox Series X|S systeemupdate uitgebracht en die zorgt voor een verbetering van de algehele systeem stabiliteit en brengt performance verbeteringen. Daarnaast richt deze update zich op een probleem dat zich voordeed met trials via EA Play.

Games die via EA Play als trial worden aangeboden, zijn 10 uur speelbaar. Dit is bijvoorbeeld van toepassing op Madden NFL 22, maar de countdown van 10 uur bleef bij sommige spelers doorlopen, terwijl de game was afgesloten. Hierdoor krijgen spelers niet de 10 uur waar ze recht op hebben, maar dat is nu opgelost.

Microsoft heeft een overzicht met details vrijgegeven en tevens aangestipt welke issues bij ze bekend zijn.