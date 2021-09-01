

We stappen vandaag de maand september binnen en dat is traditiegetrouw de aanloop naar de drukke najaarsmaanden. Dat is ook gelijk terug te zien in de releaselijst, want er staan ontzettend veel games op het programma.

Hieronder hebben we alle grote en minder grote releases van de komende weken bij elkaar verzameld en op een rijtje gezet. Dit uiteraard voor alle gangbare platformen en er zitten een hoop mooie titels tussen.

Week van 3 september

The Medium (PS5)

RICO London (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch)

Arashi: Castles of Sin (PS4)

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Kitaria Fables (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch)

Monster Harvest (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Week van 10 september

WRC 10 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch/pc)

Tales of Arise (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

Sonic Colours: Ultimate (PS4/Xbox One/Switch)

F.I.S.T.: Forge in Shadow Torch (PS4/PS5/pc)

Ultra Age (PS4/pc)

Lost in Random (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch/pc)

Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch/Stadia/pc)

NBA 2K22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch/pc)

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites (PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X|S/Nintendo Switch en pc)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Switch)

Week van 17 september

Deathloop (PS5/pc)

Goosebumps: Dead of Night (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

KeyWe (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch)

Pecaminosa (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Aragami 2 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

Eastward (Switch/pc)

RiMS Racing (Switch)

SkateBIRD (Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Colors Live (Switch)

Nexomon (PS4/Switch)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition (Switch)

Oniria Crimes (PS4/Switch/pc)

Cruis’n Blast (Switch)

Goosebumps: Dead of Night (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Week van 24 september

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS5/pc)

Diablo II: Resurrected (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut (PS5)

Just Die Already (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Lost Judgment (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S)

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set (Switch)

Week van 1 oktober

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Alchemic Cutie (PS4/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch/pc)

Lemnis Gate (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

The Riftbreaker (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

GRIS (PS4/Switch/pc)

Gearshifters (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Astria Ascending (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Golf With Your Friends (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Ori: The Collection (Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Darksiders III (Switch)

My Little Riding Champion (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Poker Club (PS4/PS5)

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS4/Xbox One)

Chernobylite (PS4/Xbox One)

Bugsnax (PS4)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch/pc)

In Nightmare (PS4)

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII (PS4/Xbox One/pc)

AWAY: The Survival Series (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/pc)

Blaze and the Monster Machines Axle City Racers (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

FIFA 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

Mary Skelter Finale (PS4/Switch)

Ga jij nog een game halen in september? Of misschien wel meer dan één? Laat het hieronder in de comments weten!