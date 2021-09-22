Nintendo heeft aangekondigd dat de ‘Blockbuster Sale’ morgen van start gaat in de Nintendo eShop en daar worden uitsluitend toppers en grote titels aangeboden. Volgens Nintendo gaan er meer dan 300 games in prijs omlaag, waarbij de korting kan oplopen tot maar liefst 75%.
De Blockbuster Sale start morgenmiddag om 15.00 uur en zal duren tot zondag 3 oktober 23.59 uur, je krijgt dus ruim voldoende de tijd om een keuze te maken uit het aanbod van afgeprijsde titels. De totale lijst is nog niet bekend, maar wel gaf Nintendo al een voorproefje, zie hieronder:
- Super Mario Odyssey – 33%
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 33%
- Splatoon 2 – 33%
- 51 Worldwide Games – 30%
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – 33%
- Overcooked Special Edition – 75%
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 40%
- Sonic Mania – 50%
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 50%
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – 33%
- Persona 5 Strikers – 35%
- Mortal Kombat 11 – 60%
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – 75%
- DOOM Slayers Collection – 40%
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – 80%
- Rune Factory 4 Special – 30%
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – 40%
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – 25%
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 35%
- Metro: Last Light Redux – 65%
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – 60%
- BioShock: The Collection – 60%
Indien je nog Nintendo eShop tegoed nodig hebt, dan kan je hier bij KaartDirect.nl terecht.