Tijdens de Tokyo Game Show 2021 heeft Square Enix een nieuwe trailer en enkele details vrijgegeven van de Battle Royale actiegame Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier.

In de game moet je strijden om de laatste overlevende SOLDIER te zijn in een strijd tegen een hoop andere SOLDIER’s door gebruik te maken van magie, speciale vaardigheden en nog veel meer! Hieronder kan je alvast enkele ‘key features’ terugvinden die men heeft vrijgegeven en ook de trailer kan je onderaan terugvinden.

Wield an Arsenal of Weapons and Magic – Utilize a wide variety of guns, melee weapons, and classic materia from Final Fantasy VII to overcome the competition! Find the combination that fits to your play style to gain the advantage over your opponents!

– Utilize a wide variety of guns, melee weapons, and classic materia from Final Fantasy VII to overcome the competition! Find the combination that fits to your play style to gain the advantage over your opponents! Master Class-Based Traits and Abilities – Choose from styles such as the Warrior, Sorcerer, or Monk, and master their unique traits and abilities. Unlock abilities and skills within each style and customize your own experience!

– Choose from styles such as the Warrior, Sorcerer, or Monk, and master their unique traits and abilities. Unlock abilities and skills within each style and customize your own experience! Take Down Ferocious Monsters – Defeat legendary Final Fantasy VII monsters to earn experience points and gil! Level up your chosen style in battle to unlock famous original Final Fantasy VII weapons and annihilate your enemies!

– Defeat legendary Final Fantasy VII monsters to earn experience points and gil! Level up your chosen style in battle to unlock famous original Final Fantasy VII weapons and annihilate your enemies! Experience a Unique Final Fantasy Battle Royale – Ride through battle on a chocobo, rain punishment on your enemies with classic Final Fantasy summons like Ifrit, and use materia to harness powerful spells!

– Ride through battle on a chocobo, rain punishment on your enemies with classic Final Fantasy summons like Ifrit, and use materia to harness powerful spells! Customize Outfits, Emotes, Skins, and More – You can obtain a variety outfits to change your look. Is Shinra more your style, or Avalanche? With a range of accessories, weapon and vehicle skins, emotes, and more, the customization options are endless!

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier verschijnt later in 2021 wereldwijd op Android en iOS.