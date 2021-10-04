No Man’s Sky heeft een erg hobbelig parcours afgelegd sinds de launch in 2016, maar de game is momenteel in een goede staat. Dit komt mede door de erg actieve ondersteuning van ontwikkelaar Hello Games, die geregeld updates en patches doorvoert. Patch 3.68 is nu uit en zet die goede trend voort.

Deze nieuwe patch focust zich op het verdelgen van bugs en voegt dus geen nieuwe content aan de game toe. Alle veranderingen kan je in de onderstaande lijst terugvinden.