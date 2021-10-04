No Man’s Sky heeft een erg hobbelig parcours afgelegd sinds de launch in 2016, maar de game is momenteel in een goede staat. Dit komt mede door de erg actieve ondersteuning van ontwikkelaar Hello Games, die geregeld updates en patches doorvoert. Patch 3.68 is nu uit en zet die goede trend voort.
Deze nieuwe patch focust zich op het verdelgen van bugs en voegt dus geen nieuwe content aan de game toe. Alle veranderingen kan je in de onderstaande lijst terugvinden.
- Introduced a number of optimisations for settlements and large bases.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some settlement buildings to placed outside of the flattened area.
- Fixed an issue that could cause two NPCs to occupy the same chair.
- Improved the behaviours of settlement NPCs, so that they group up and converse more often.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause the settlement mission to become blocked after changing your settlement.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the interaction with the settlement technology merchant to become blocked if they were interacted with while outside the marketplace.
- Fixed an issue that could cause two identical NPCs to be spawned for a settlement decision.
- Fixed an issue that could cause an error when supplying materials to some specific small settlement buildings.
- Fixed an issue that could cause multiple bases on the same planet to share screenshots when viewed on the teleporter page.
- Fixed an issue that prevented ladders from working correctly when placed in cuboid rooms.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some corner pieces from snapping correctly.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some basic floor pieces from flattening the terrain.
- The base building recolour menu now has hover tips to display the name of the colour.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to delete communications beacons.
- Fixed an issue that could count other player’s objects as your own for the purposes of planet object limits (for example, Exocraft Geobays).
- Fixed a visual issue with Short-Range Teleporter wires.
- Fixed a number of visual issues with the Race Initiator.
- Improved the snapping behaviour of a large number of base parts.
- Fixed an issue that caused some islands to disappear, leaving player bases floating or mission-related buildings underwater.
- Removed a number of obsolete items from the catalogue.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some head elements to be visible when playing in first person.
- Fixed an issue that could allow players to prematurely start the Space Anomaly story missions whilst on an expedition.
- Fixed an issue that could cause previous expedition saves to be reactivated as Cartographers Expedition saves.
- Introduced a number of memory optimisations for PS4 and PS5.
- Fixed a crash related to interactable objects.
- Fixed a crash related to base and settlement rendering.
- Fixed a number of physics-related memory leaks.
- Fixed a crash related to region decoration.
- Fixed a crash related to noise generation.
- Fixed a physics related crash.
- Fixed a rare issue that could block progress around mission portals.
- Fixed an issue that blocked mission progress in the Japanese version.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a soft-lock when using mods on PC VR.
- Fixed an Xbox-specific crash.
Hoe kunnen er na al die tijd en updates nog steeds zoveel bugs in dit spel zitten? Ik heb deze al heel lang op mijn HDD staan maar ben ik nog steeds niet aan begonnen!
@Anoniem-5552: updates fixen huidige bugs maar brengen helaas ook vaak/meestal nieuwe bugs met zich mee