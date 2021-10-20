Hoewel Microsoft al eerder voorzichtige stapjes in het AR/VR-domein heeft gezet middels de Hololens, hoeven we niet te wachten op eenzelfde ontwikkeling bij Xbox. Microsofts Phil Spencer zegt dat hij bewondering heeft voor het werk wat PlayStation, Oculus en Valve doen met hun VR-brillen, maar dat de focus van het Amerikaanse bedrijf voorlopig ligt op het maken van software.

Dat betekent echter niet dat Microsoft geen oogje in het zeil houdt. Spencer stelt dat er op dit moment veel innovaties plaatsvinden op het gebied van hardware, en de bijbehorende software wordt vaker wel dan niet op Windows gebouwd, maar als het aan de topman van Xbox ligt, blijven ze zich dus voorlopig richten op de consument en het maken van software.

“I think the devices that are out there now, we stay connected with a lot of the players that are out there. With people building hardware, a lot of that happens on Windows and we experiment and talk to a lot of the partners that are there.

I think that the hardware innovation that’s happening is great and it’s an important enabler, but right now I’m deciding to stay more in the software side of that enablement. I believe it will scale better in the long run.

And you know, I applaud what Sony‘s doing, I applaud what Oculus is doing, what Valve has done. I mean, there’s a lot of good players out there that have done some amazing VR work.”