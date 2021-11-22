

Begin deze maand kondigden SEGA en Microsoft een samenwerking aan. Het gaat volgens die aankondiging om een “strategisch partnerschap” dat vooral bedoeld is om SEGA games te laten ontwikkelen met behulp van het Azure Cloud platform van Microsoft.

Meer dan dat werd er door beide partijen niet beschreven, maar om verdere verwarring en speculatie te voorkomen is SEGA nu nog wat dieper ingegaan op de samenwerking met Microsoft. In een verklaring heeft SEGA namelijk laten weten dat de samenwerking er niet voor gaat zorgen dat de studio exclusieve games voor Microsoft gaat ontwikkelen.

“We already have a very close business relationship with Microsoft. We outsourced the development of their large-scale titles and as a third party, we are supplying a variety of titles. When we announced the concept of Super Game, Microsoft was sympathetic to that vision and that leads to the announcement this time. About this, we are not talking about releasing games to Microsoft exclusively, but rather to develop Super Game that will be delivered to the world together, with their technical support.”