Michael Mando, de acteur die een van de meest memorabele videogame schurken, Vaas Montenegro, speelde, heeft recent in een interview met GAMINGbible laten weten dat hij actief bezig is met het proberen te realiseren van een tv-serie of film met Vaas als hoofdpersonage.

Het zou niet Mando’s eerste stap in live-action acteren zijn, zo zullen sommigen hem misschien herkennen uit Netflix’ Better Call Saul, Spider-Man Homecoming of The Hummingbird Project. Toen Mando de vraag werd gesteld of hij interesse had in een adaptatie van Far Cry op het witte doek of tv, toonde hij dus niet alleen zijn interesse, maar liet hij ook weten dat er al gesprekken zijn geweest met diverse directors, waaronder met de director van de Mortal Kombat reboot.

“I have been thinking about it for a while. I spoke with Ubisoft in Italy a few years ago. We had coffee and I told [them] a couple of ideas that I had for a film. And I have a couple of really great ideas I spoke about with Greg Russo who is really interested in Vaas as a character and making a film. I spoke to some writers from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul about it, and there’s a lot of interest there. I’ve also spoken to producers here in Los Angeles that are interested. I think if the fans really asked for it, I feel we could give it to them, right? I think we’re very close, we’ll see where it goes.”

Alhoewel Mando duidelijk enthousiast is, lijkt er nog niets concreets op tafel te liggen. GAMINGbible heeft contact gehad met Ubisoft die hen liet weten dat er momenteel geen plannen zijn voor een Vaas tv-serie of film. Alhoewel dit normaal gesproken niet zo veel hoeft te betekenen, heeft Ubisoft onderhand wel een track record als het gaat om gelekte grote plannen.

Ik denk persoonlijk dat Mando probeert interesse op te wekken om zo een grote rol binnen te kunnen slepen, maar wie weet is Ubisoft wel al bezig. Het is geen geheim dat ze nog steeds geïnteresseerd zijn in het uitbreiden naar andere vormen van entertainment.

“Though, I don’t know if we would change the essence of the character. I’d be interested in pulling back a little bit, going back and trying to see how he got there. Kind of like an origin story would be fascinating. And then I have another story that I’m developing that would take place with the Vaas we know now, but that takes place on a huge, huge international scale. I can’t say anything yet, but hopefully people will keep asking for it. And we’ll sit down, and give it to the people.”

Tot slot, Vaas is weer terug van weggeweest. Hij speelt immers de hoofdrol in de Insanity uitbreiding voor Far Cry 6, waarover je hier meer kan lezen.