Liefhebbers van het survival genre hebben volgend jaar een nieuwe titel om naar uit te kijken. Uitgever META Publishing en ontwikkelaar ONE-O-ONE hebben namelijk de game Aftermath onthuld, die ergens volgend jaar zal moeten verschijnen. Naast de aankondiging zijn ook de eerste beelden verschenen, samen met wat meer informatie over de game zelf.
In Aftermath volgen we Charlie Gray, die een uitstekende carrière achter de rug heeft. Zij was immers een getalenteerd ingenieur en astronaut, die veel tijd in de ruimte heeft gespendeerd. Wanneer zij terugkeert op aarde gaat het echter goed mis door een mysterieuze gebeurtenis, waardoor de hele wereld op z’n kop ligt…
Aliens zijn namelijk op aarde aanwezig en je wordt vrijwel non-stop opgejaagd door een onzichtbaar gevaar. Haar enige drijfveer is het vinden van haar dochter Sammy en zij zal zich moeten aanpassen aan de nieuwe wereld om te kunnen overleven.
De game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.
Key Features
- A Powerful Human Story – What form does humanity take when faced with unimaginable events? Do we unite and become stronger, or do we fall apart? Does our past still shape us, or do we find strength in focusing on what could be? AFTERMATH delves deeply into philosophical, psychological and other questions that might get asked if we find ourselves in an impossible situation.
- Unique Visual Design – With stunning aesthetics created by the brilliant mind of enigmatic Italian visual arts master Alessandro Bavari, the artist behind the design of Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant and Suspiria.
- Realistic Crafting – AFTERMATH uses Charlie’s engineering mind and scientific approach to create a new take on crafting, rather than a simple system. Observe and take notes of your surroundings to invent a blueprint and then find and combine the necessary parts to adapt and overcome.
- Stay Healthy, Stay Ready – Eating the right food, maintaining mental health and physical stamina keeps you one step ahead of your enemy, helping you stay alert and ready to outwit your opponents.
- Face Your Foe – Charlie is being hunted by an unseen adversary. Unfold the mystery of this seemingly invincible “hunter” and use every facet of your arsenal to outwit them and survive. But what other forces could be lurking in the remains of the city and beyond? What fate has fallen humanity?
- A Familiar Setting – Explore a detailed recreation of a city steeped in history, defragmented by the terrifying power of an ancient alien artifact, looming ominously above.
- Life and Death are a Mystery – Charlie is locked in a waking nightmare. What is happening and why is a core mystery that plagues Charlie’s every moment. If death isn’t the end, then what is?
- An Original Soundtrack – AFTERMATH features a rich and varied soundtrack, featuring original work from artists such as UNKLE, Planet Funk and many more.