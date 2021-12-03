Liefhebbers van het survival genre hebben volgend jaar een nieuwe titel om naar uit te kijken. Uitgever META Publishing en ontwikkelaar ONE-O-ONE hebben namelijk de game Aftermath onthuld, die ergens volgend jaar zal moeten verschijnen. Naast de aankondiging zijn ook de eerste beelden verschenen, samen met wat meer informatie over de game zelf.

In Aftermath volgen we Charlie Gray, die een uitstekende carrière achter de rug heeft. Zij was immers een getalenteerd ingenieur en astronaut, die veel tijd in de ruimte heeft gespendeerd. Wanneer zij terugkeert op aarde gaat het echter goed mis door een mysterieuze gebeurtenis, waardoor de hele wereld op z’n kop ligt…

Aliens zijn namelijk op aarde aanwezig en je wordt vrijwel non-stop opgejaagd door een onzichtbaar gevaar. Haar enige drijfveer is het vinden van haar dochter Sammy en zij zal zich moeten aanpassen aan de nieuwe wereld om te kunnen overleven.

De game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.