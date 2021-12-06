

Vorige week dook er plotseling een Matrix Awakens applicatie op, die werd gevonden in de backend van de PlayStation Store. Het blijkt nu dat het inderdaad een bestaand iets is en wel een Unreal Engine 5 tech demo voor de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S.

Het is mogelijk om deze tech demo nu te downloaden op beide platformen in aanloop naar de grote onthulling tijdens The Game Awards aanstaande donderdagnacht. De omschrijving stelt dat het om een toekomstpresentatie gaat omtrent een interactieve vorm van verhalen vertellen.

De tech demo is gemaakt door vanzelfsprekend Epic Games en dat in samenwerking met het team achter de films.

“Get ready for a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5 in this free, boundary-pushing cinematic and real-time tech demo,” reads the product description. Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of The Matrix that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Want to see what’s possible when you combine the power of Unreal Engine 5 with PlayStation 5? Step into the world of one of the most iconic action franchises ever made.”