Een van de grotere releases in de maand november was natuurlijk Call of Duty: Vanguard, die twee weken later concurrentie kreeg van Battlefield 2042. Het mag geen verrassing zijn dat beide titels nu terugkomen in de top 10 van best verkopende games voor de PlayStation 5. Opvallend is wel dat FIFA 22 zich op de PlayStation 4 tussen deze twee shooters genesteld heeft.

Een andere nieuwe release is natuurlijk de trilogie van Grand Theft Auto, die op beide systemen goed heeft verkocht. Daarnaast zien we Farming Simulator 22 in beide lijsten in de top 10 terugkeren, dus ook GIANTS Software heeft goede zaken gedaan. Voor de rest zien we voornamelijk titels die al wat langer uit zijn. Ook zitten er oude games bij, maar daar zullen sales ongetwijfeld een handje bij geholpen hebben.

Hieronder op een rijtje wat de best verkopende titels waren per platform in november. Dit op basis van de PlayStation Store.

PS5

  1. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  2. Battlefield 2042
  3. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  4. FIFA 22
  5. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  6. Farming Simulator 22
  7. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  8. Far Cry 6
  9. NBA 2K22
  10. Deathloop
  11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  12. Resident Evil Village
  13. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  14. Jurassic World Evolution 2
  15. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  16. Riders Republic
  17. Demon’s Souls
  18. DOOM Eternal
  19. It Takes Two
  20. F1 2021

PS4

  1. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  2. FIFA 22
  3. Battlefield 2042
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Farming Simulator 22
  6. The Last of Us Part II
  7. The Crew 2
  8. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  9. Minecraft
  10. Red Dead Redemption 2
  11. Jump Force
  12. The Sims 4
  13. NBA 2K22
  14. Need for Speed Payback
  15. UFC 4
  16. A Way Out
  17. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
  18. Cyberpunk 2077
  19. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  20. Far Cry 6

PS VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Sniper Elite VR
  3. Gun Club VR
  4. Job Simulator
  5. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  6. Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
  7. GORN
  8. Drunkn Bar Fight
  9. Swordsman VR
  10. The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Fortnite
  2. eFootball 2022
  3. Rocket League
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Genshin Impact
  6. Apex Legends
  7. Brawlhalla
  8. Rec Room
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Enlisted