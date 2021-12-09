

Een van de grotere releases in de maand november was natuurlijk Call of Duty: Vanguard, die twee weken later concurrentie kreeg van Battlefield 2042. Het mag geen verrassing zijn dat beide titels nu terugkomen in de top 10 van best verkopende games voor de PlayStation 5. Opvallend is wel dat FIFA 22 zich op de PlayStation 4 tussen deze twee shooters genesteld heeft.

Een andere nieuwe release is natuurlijk de trilogie van Grand Theft Auto, die op beide systemen goed heeft verkocht. Daarnaast zien we Farming Simulator 22 in beide lijsten in de top 10 terugkeren, dus ook GIANTS Software heeft goede zaken gedaan. Voor de rest zien we voornamelijk titels die al wat langer uit zijn. Ook zitten er oude games bij, maar daar zullen sales ongetwijfeld een handje bij geholpen hebben.

Hieronder op een rijtje wat de best verkopende titels waren per platform in november. Dit op basis van de PlayStation Store.

PS5

Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition FIFA 22 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Farming Simulator 22 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Far Cry 6 NBA 2K22 Deathloop The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Resident Evil Village Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Jurassic World Evolution 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Riders Republic Demon’s Souls DOOM Eternal It Takes Two F1 2021

PS4

Call of Duty: Vanguard FIFA 22 Battlefield 2042 Grand Theft Auto V Farming Simulator 22 The Last of Us Part II The Crew 2 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Jump Force The Sims 4 NBA 2K22 Need for Speed Payback UFC 4 A Way Out The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Far Cry 6

PS VR

Beat Saber Sniper Elite VR Gun Club VR Job Simulator Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality GORN Drunkn Bar Fight Swordsman VR The Room VR: A Dark Matter

