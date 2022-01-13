Het gebeurt meer dan eens dat een succesvolle pc-game zich een weg weet te vinden naar consoles en dat is nu ook weer het geval. Op 17 februari 2021 verscheen Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King al op Steam en de reviews zijn grotendeels positief. Genoeg reden voor uitgever Forthright Entertainment en ontwikkelaar Redlock Studio om dit succes ook naar de consoles te brengen.
Wanneer de consoleversie precies verschijnt is nog onduidelijk. Wel zou Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King in het eerste kwartaal van dit jaar moeten verschijnen. In deze game sta je in de schoenen van een verloren reiziger, die het oude koninkrijk moet zien te herstellen tot zijn volle glorie. Uiteraard kom je veel vijanden op je pad tegen en deze zal je moeten verslaan met precisie gevoelige combat en andere vaardigheden.
Hieronder kan je een aantal key features van de game vinden en een trailer, die duidelijk maakt wat voor soort titel Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King is. De game verschijnt voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en Nintendo Switch.
Key Features
- A New World to Discover – Explore a gorgeously rendered semi-open world with branching paths and mysterious secrets. Each new zone tells a story through stunning art direction and finely crafted design.
- Monstrous Enemies to Defeat – Observe your foes, anticipate their moves and use their own attacks against them. Switch between close-combat sword fights and long distance spell slinging to dominate the battlefield, and experience seamless transitions between full 3D and 2.5D battles.
- A Tale 10 years in the Making – The universe of Shattered is the culmination of over a decade’s worth of imagination and creativity: an epic reality conjured from the minds at Redlock Studio. Tale of the Forgotten King is but a first step into the world of Hypnos, with more games already planned.
- A Story All Your Own – Not all survivors of Hypnos are trustworthy: though most will help you on your way, there are those who seek to use you for their own ends. The world will remember the choices you make during your adventure, and only those with focus and dedication will see through to the truth beyond.
- Constant Progression – Whether through combat or exploration, the Wanderer will evolve. How is up to you. With your finite resources will you raise your strength or discover another truth of Hypnos? Buy a new weapon, or increase your spellcasting? The choice is yours but choose carefully: not every path can be taken.