Het gebeurt meer dan eens dat een succesvolle pc-game zich een weg weet te vinden naar consoles en dat is nu ook weer het geval. Op 17 februari 2021 verscheen Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King al op Steam en de reviews zijn grotendeels positief. Genoeg reden voor uitgever Forthright Entertainment en ontwikkelaar Redlock Studio om dit succes ook naar de consoles te brengen.

Wanneer de consoleversie precies verschijnt is nog onduidelijk. Wel zou Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King in het eerste kwartaal van dit jaar moeten verschijnen. In deze game sta je in de schoenen van een verloren reiziger, die het oude koninkrijk moet zien te herstellen tot zijn volle glorie. Uiteraard kom je veel vijanden op je pad tegen en deze zal je moeten verslaan met precisie gevoelige combat en andere vaardigheden.

Hieronder kan je een aantal key features van de game vinden en een trailer, die duidelijk maakt wat voor soort titel Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King is. De game verschijnt voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en Nintendo Switch.