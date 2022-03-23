Na eerder uitgesteld te zijn, hebben ontwikkelaar Bugbear Entertainment en uitgever THQ Nordic de releasedatum van Wreckfest op de Nintendo Switch bekendgemaakt. Het spel racet op 21 juni naar de hybride console en zal €39,99 kosten.

Wreckfest is al langere tijd beschikbaar op andere platformen. De pc-versie maakte als eerst zijn intrede in 2018, gevolgd door de PS4 en Xbox One versie in 2019. Vorig jaar werd er ook een current-gen versie uitgebracht en nu mogen ook Switch spelers er dan eindelijk aan geloven.

Hieronder kan je een beschrijving van Wreckfest vinden, samen met de nieuwe releasedatum trailer:

Dozens of vehicle options give you the chance to get creative when you wreck your friends online and aim for demolition dominance. Whether you pick a lawn mower, school bus or crop harvester, this game is all about having a good time, breakneck racing and over-the-top crashes.

Besides a considerable amount of unusual and normal vehicles you can choose from, Wreckfest offers its players multiple racing tracks and meaningful customization for good looks and armor upgrades. This demolition derby themed racing game will leave you in awe of the awesome looking vehicular destruction, so start the engine and get ready for the release.

Wreckfest will feature an up-to-16-player online multiplayer mode as well as offline tournaments with steady 30 frames per second. The Nintendo Switch version offers two season packages: Season 1 package includes 20 crazy and iconic vehicles, 20 insane roof decorations, and a car customization pack with new armor, rims and more. Season 2 package grants you access to 12 additional cars.