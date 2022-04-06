Heden ten dage is het voor fabrikanten een fluitje van een cent om hun systemen te voorzien van nieuwe updates. Ook Nintendo rolt met enige regelmaat een patch uit en onlangs was de Nintendo Switch weer aan de beurt. De laatste patch tilt het systeem naar versie 14.1.0.

Heel veel spannends heeft de update niet te bieden, het draait voornamelijk om een nieuwe notificatievorm die de speler op de hoogte brengt als er nog niet opgeëiste Platinum Points zijn. Tevens is het mogelijk om deze notificaties uit te zetten.

Daarbij kunnen Nintendo Switch Online abonnees nu hun Platinum Points gebruiken om nieuwe iconen te verzilveren voor Animal Crossing: New Horizons en Splatoon 2, aldus de fabrikant op Twitter.

Ver. 14.1.0 (Released April 4, 2022)

“Platinum Point Notification Settings” has been added under Notifications in System Settings.

  • Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions on your Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications.
  • Setting these notifications to OFF will hide the notification sent when there are unclaimed Platinum Points.