Heden ten dage is het voor fabrikanten een fluitje van een cent om hun systemen te voorzien van nieuwe updates. Ook Nintendo rolt met enige regelmaat een patch uit en onlangs was de Nintendo Switch weer aan de beurt. De laatste patch tilt het systeem naar versie 14.1.0.

Heel veel spannends heeft de update niet te bieden, het draait voornamelijk om een nieuwe notificatievorm die de speler op de hoogte brengt als er nog niet opgeëiste Platinum Points zijn. Tevens is het mogelijk om deze notificaties uit te zetten.

Daarbij kunnen Nintendo Switch Online abonnees nu hun Platinum Points gebruiken om nieuwe iconen te verzilveren voor Animal Crossing: New Horizons en Splatoon 2, aldus de fabrikant op Twitter.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members can now redeem their #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons and #Splatoon 2, available until 5/1 at 6PM PT.

Icon elements will be refreshed each week. Learn more: https://t.co/y9KqdboddC pic.twitter.com/IWAeuXYYSI

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2022