

Hello Games weet van geen ophouden als het op No Man’s Sky aankomt en na de Sentinel update van eerder dit jaar, is nu de Outlaws update beschikbaar. Dit op alle platformen waarop de game beschikbaar is en met deze update krijg je te maken met nieuwe bedreigingen en uitdagingen, zo schrijft de ontwikkelaar in de aankondiging.

Met Outlaws krijg je te maken met piraten die ruimtestations in het hele universum hebben overgenomen om deze als basissen te gebruiken. Van hieruit zetten ze smokkeloperaties op en ze vallen nabij gelegen planeten en nederzettingen aan. Het is aan jou om je bij hen aan te sluiten of om ze juist te gaan bestrijden middels space combat.

Mocht je voor het laatste kiezen, dan sta je er niet alleen voor. Spelers kunnen namelijk een eigen squad van piloten rekruteren, waarmee je de piraten het vuur aan de schenen legt. Dit komt ook met een upgradesysteem, zodat je op dat vlak progressie kunt boeken met je eigen crew.

De update is vrij significant met allerlei nieuwe features en meer daarover kun je hier vinden. Hieronder een trailer, zodat je een goede indruk krijgt.

Hieronder de patch notes van de Outlaws (3.85) update: