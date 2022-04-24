

Eerder deze week bracht Hello Games nog update 3.87 uit voor No Man’s Sky, dit in navolging van de grote Outlaws update. De ontwikkelaar is nog wat issues tegengekomen en daarom is nu de volgende update beschikbaar gesteld.

Het betreft hier update 3.88 en zoals altijd vind je hieronder een overzicht van de details. De patch notes zijn een stuk korter dan de vorige keer, wat erop duidt dat het meest grove inmiddels wel is aangepast en opgelost.