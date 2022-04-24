Eerder deze week bracht Hello Games nog update 3.87 uit voor No Man’s Sky, dit in navolging van de grote Outlaws update. De ontwikkelaar is nog wat issues tegengekomen en daarom is nu de volgende update beschikbaar gesteld.
Het betreft hier update 3.88 en zoals altijd vind je hieronder een overzicht van de details. De patch notes zijn een stuk korter dan de vorige keer, wat erop duidt dat het meest grove inmiddels wel is aangepast en opgelost.
- Fixed an issue that caused Sentinel technology to be incorrectly classified as illegal for trading purposes.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Liberation expedition milestone to become unfinishable if players declined to speak fully to the captain of the first freighter they saved.
- Fixed falling through the floor when leaving photo mode while sitting.
- Fixed an issue that caused the reticle to be misaligned when scaling the HUD.
- Fixed an issue which caused Vy’keen horns to flicker.
- Improved cape visuals.
- Fixed a visual issue on scorched rocks.
- Fixed a rare crash related to squadrons.
- Stability improvements.