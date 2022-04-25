

Afgelopen weekend kondigde Polyphony Digital al aan dat Gran Turismo 7 deze week een update met nieuwe content zou krijgen. De ontwikkelaar heeft vandaag de daad bij het woord gevoegd, want update 1.13 voor Gran Turismo 7 is nu te downloaden op de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5.

Met deze content update zijn er drie nieuwe auto’s aan de racegame toegevoegd. Het gaat om de Subaru BRZ GT300 ’21, de Subaru BRZ S ’21 en de Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ’91. Verder bevat de update ook een nieuwe lay-out van Spa-Francorchamps. De standaard lay-out van het circuit in België zat al in de game, maar nu is ook de 24-uurslay-out toegevoegd. Ook kunnen spelers nu aan de slag met drie nieuwe World Circuits-events.

Naast de nieuwe content heeft de update ook een hoop verbeteringen en fixes met zich meegebracht. Alle details van update 1.13 voor Gran Turismo 7 check je hieronder, evenals een korte trailer die de nieuwe auto’s en de extra lay-out van Spa-Francorchamps toont.