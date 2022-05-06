

In de PlayStation Store zijn momenteel verschillende sales bezig, zo loopt de Gouden Week nog net zoals de Games voor nog geen € 20,-. Daarnaast is Ghostwire: Tokyo de deal van de week en om daar nog een schepje bovenop te doen, is vanmiddag een nieuwe reeks met aanbiedingen online gegaan.

Het betreft hier de weekenddeals in de PlayStation Store die onder andere korting geven op Dying Light 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 en The Outer Worlds. Hieronder op een rijtje alle huidige aanbiedingen en als je interesse hebt, dan kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €55,99

WWE 2K22 voor PS5 – Van €74,99 voor €56,24

WWE 2K22 voor PS4 – Van €69,99 voor €52,49

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Benelux Edition voor PS5 – Van €99,99 voor €32,99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – Van €34,99 voor €14,69

GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (PS4) – Van €74,99 voor €63,74

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Premium EditionWWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition – Van €119,99 voor €89,99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4) – Van €59,99 voor €40,19

Mafia: Definitive Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Mafia: Trilogy-50% €59,99 voor €29,99

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology-upgradebundel – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Red Dead Online – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

PGA TOUR 2K21 – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5 – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5 – Van €79,99 voor €31,99

Borderlands 3 Season Pass-bundel – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

L. A. Noire – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

The Outer Worlds – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass – Van €24,99 voor €19,99

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos – Van €14,99 voor €11,99

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon – Van €14,99 voor €9,74

PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition – Van €79,99 voor €23,99

PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Pack – Van €24,99 voor €14,99

PSN-tegoed nodig? Dan kan je hier terecht.