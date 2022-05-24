

Recent maakte Sony al bekend welke games er beschikbaar zijn als je een duurder PlayStation Plus abonnement hebt. De lijst was echter niet volledig, maar nu de vernieuwde service in Azië is uitgerold hebben we een compleet overzicht.

Het gaat om nogal wat games die beschikbaar zijn om kosteloos te spelen, maar dit hangt wel af van het abonnement dat je hebt. Er zijn drie varianten: Essential, Extra en Premium. Bij de Extra tier krijg je toegang tot PS4- en PS5-games.

De meest uitgebreide optie is Premium en daaronder vallen ook originele PlayStation games, alsook PSP-games, PS2-games en meer.

PS4- & PS5-games (Extra/Premium)

ABZU

Adr1ft

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

ALIENATION

AO Tennis 2

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)

AVICII Invector

Balan Wonderworld (PS4)

Balan Wonderworld (PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Child of Light

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

Death end re;Quest2

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Deliver Us the Moon

DEMON’S SOULS

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Detroit: Become Human

Dreamfall Chapters

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Elex

Embr (PS4)

Entwined

Everybody’s Golf

Fade to Silence

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Flatout 4: Total Insanity

For Honor

For the King

Foreclosed (PS4)

Foreclosed (PS5)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Gabbuchi

Get Even

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5)

GOD OF WAR

Golf with Your Friends

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

Greedfall (PS4)

Greedfall (PS5)

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4)

Human Fall Flat (PS5)

I am Dead (PS4)

I am Dead (PS5)

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Injustice 2

Journey to the Savage Planet

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

KNACK

Kona (PS4)

Kona (PS5)

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4)

Last Stop (PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)

Left Alive

Legendary Fishing

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LittleBigPlanet 3

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Project CARS 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

Relicta

RESOGUN

RETURNAL

RIDE 4 (PS4)

RIDE 4 (PS5)

Risk Urban Assault

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 3

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sniper Elite 4

SOMA

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Steins;Gate Elite

Stellaris: Console Edition

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)

Terraria

The Artful Escape (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Council – The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Tour de France 2021 (PS4)

Tour de France 2021 (PS5)

TowerFall Ascension

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)

Werewolves Within

Windbound

World of Final Fantasy

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)

Wreckfest (PS4)

Wreckfest (PS5)

XCOM 2

Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life

YO-KAI WATCH 4++

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

Classics (Premium)

Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)

Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

BEYOND: Two Souls

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Crysis Remastered

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Deadlight: Director´s Cut

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)

Echochrome (PSP/PS4)

Echochrome (PSP/PS5)

God of War III Remastered

Gravity Rush Remastered

Heavy Rain

Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)

Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)

Hotline Miami

I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)

I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS5)

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LocoRoco Remastered

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Metro: Last Light Redux

Metro 2033 Redux

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)

Outcast – Second Contact

Patapon Remastered

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Rainbow Moon

Resident Evil

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)

Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)

WipEout: Omega Collection

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)

Game trials (Premium)

Horizon Forbidden West

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Cyberpunk 2077

WWE 2K22

UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Hot Wheels Unleashed

LEGO® City Undercover

biomutant

Farming Simulator 22

MotoGP™22

The Cruel King and the Great Hero

ELEX 2

PlayStation Plus Collection (Essential, Extra, Premium)

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Monster Hunter: World

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Fallout 4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Het nieuwe PlayStation Plus gaat in Europa naar verwachting op 23 juni live.