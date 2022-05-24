Recent maakte Sony al bekend welke games er beschikbaar zijn als je een duurder PlayStation Plus abonnement hebt. De lijst was echter niet volledig, maar nu de vernieuwde service in Azië is uitgerold hebben we een compleet overzicht.
Het gaat om nogal wat games die beschikbaar zijn om kosteloos te spelen, maar dit hangt wel af van het abonnement dat je hebt. Er zijn drie varianten: Essential, Extra en Premium. Bij de Extra tier krijg je toegang tot PS4- en PS5-games.
De meest uitgebreide optie is Premium en daaronder vallen ook originele PlayStation games, alsook PSP-games, PS2-games en meer.
PS4- & PS5-games (Extra/Premium)
- ABZU
- Adr1ft
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ALIENATION
- AO Tennis 2
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
- AVICII Invector
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Child of Light
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- Death end re;Quest2
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Deliver Us the Moon
- DEMON’S SOULS
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Entwined
- Everybody’s Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- For Honor
- For the King
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Foreclosed (PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Gabbuchi
- Get Even
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- GOD OF WAR
- Golf with Your Friends
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- Greedfall (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4)
- Human Fall Flat (PS5)
- I am Dead (PS4)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Injustice 2
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- KNACK
- Kona (PS4)
- Kona (PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4)
- Last Stop (PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Project CARS 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Relicta
- RESOGUN
- RETURNAL
- RIDE 4 (PS4)
- RIDE 4 (PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
- Terraria
- The Artful Escape (PS4)
- The Artful Escape (PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Council – The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
- Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
- YO-KAI WATCH 4++
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
Classics (Premium)
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
- God of War III Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Heavy Rain
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
- Hotline Miami
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS5)
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Patapon Remastered
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Rainbow Moon
- Resident Evil
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)
Game trials (Premium)
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Cyberpunk 2077
- WWE 2K22
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- LEGO® City Undercover
- biomutant
- Farming Simulator 22
- MotoGP™22
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- ELEX 2
PlayStation Plus Collection (Essential, Extra, Premium)
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Monster Hunter: World
- Infamous Second Son
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat X
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Fallout 4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
Het nieuwe PlayStation Plus gaat in Europa naar verwachting op 23 juni live.
Wreckfest en Sniper Elite 4 I knew it
Voor nieuwkomers is dit een hele fijne lijst. Het verbaast me dat Returnal, Ghost of Tushima en Demon souls er in zitten. Dit zijn nog vrij prijzige games namelijk.
One service to rule them all. Bye bye peasants, welcome Sony!!
Ik zag deze lijst ei d vorige week al staan , ik had nog 2 ps5 games die ik zeker wou, he dan maar Ratchet en Clank rift apart gekocht aangezien Returnal bij plus extra zit
matige lijst voornamelijk games die altijd in de sale zitten of die je al hebt
Ik mis in de lijst Metal Gear Solid.
Ik zie Spiderman er ook niet tussen staan maar wel op de ‘officiele lijst’ ?
Er staan wel een paar games bij die ik nog wil spelen. Ben benieuwd hoe dat strsks gaat kwa upgraden en wat dan de kosten zijn. Ik heb een jaar abo voor €30 tot oktober. Mss dat ik de laatste maanden naar Extra ga als dat mogelijk is en niet te veel kost.
@Mouse_NL: volgens mij staat metal Gear solid er ook niet meer op omdat Konami die heeft teruggetrokken. Vraag me niet waarom. Hoop ook dat deze nog terug komt
@Brave Fencer Musashi:
Ow okay. Wel zonde, was (grotendeels) een goede game serie !
Volgens mij is dit alleen een goeie deal als je pas net binnenstapt in de playstation wereld.