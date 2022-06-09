

Tijdens Summer Game Fest werd vanavond de nieuwe game Fort Solis onthuld. Deze nieuwe titel werd op het podium gepresenteerd door niemand minder dan Troy Baker en Roger Clark, die beiden een rol spelen in het spel. Baker kennen we uit vele games, waaronder The Last of Us en Uncharted. Clark is vooral bekend van zijn rol als Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2. Kortom: twee mannen met een bak ervaring.

Fort Solis is een singleplayer third-person thriller die zich afspeelt op Mars. Engineer Jack Leary arriveert daar op Fort Solis, maar treft daar geen personeel aan. Een onheilspellend avontuur zal zich vervolgens ontvouwen.

Fort Solis verschijnt volgend jaar voor de pc. Bekijk de onthullingstrailer hieronder, evenals een interview met Baker en Clark.

Fort Solis is a single player third person thriller set on the far side of Mars. Engineer Jack Leary responds to a routine alarm. Upon arriving at a dormant Fort Solis he becomes unnerved by the lack of any staff at the base. As the night grows longer events begin to unravel and spiral out of control. The mystery of what Fort Solis was created for starts to appear along with its crew. Can Jack escape with what he has discovered and more importantly, his life?