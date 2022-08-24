Ontwikkelaar TaleWorlds Entertainment en uitgever Prime Matter hebben de releasedatum van Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord aangekondigd. Het spel zal op 25 oktober Early Access verlaten op pc en vanaf deze dag ook beschikbaar zijn op PS4, PS5, Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S.
Het spel bevind zich al sinds maart 2020 in Early Access om zo veel mogelijk community feedback te verzamelen en het spel gaandeweg te verbeteren. Het eerste deel werd overigens niet heel warm ontvangen op console door een slechte controller ervaring, hopelijk zien we daar op 28 oktober verbetering in in Mount & Blade II.
Key Features
- Strategy / Action RPG – Explore, raid and conquer your way across the vast continent of Calradia, making friends and enemies along the way. Raise your own army and lead it into battle, commanding and fighting alongside your troops in the thick of the action.
- Single-Player Sandbox Campaign – Play the game the way you want to play it! Plot your own path to power in a dynamic sandbox adventure where no two playthroughs are the same.
- Extensive Character Creation and Progression Systems – Create and develop your own character to match your playstyle. Progress skills by performing actions as you gain access to a selection of perks that represent your mastery of a talent.
- Realistic Economy – See the availability of goods ebb and flow in a simulated feudal economy, where the price of everything from incense to warhorses fluctuates with supply and demand. Turn anarchy to your advantage by being the first to bring grain to a starving town after a siege or reopening a bandit-plagued caravan route.
- Multiplayer Game Modes – Put your tactical prowess and combat skills to the test against players from all over the world in a variety of different multiplayer game modes, ranging from small-scale skirmishes up to huge and epic sieges with hundreds of players.
- Skill-Based Directional Combat System – Vanquish your foes using the game’s deep and intuitive combat system that is easy to learn but difficult to master.
- Breathtaking Battles – Take to the field of battle and experience the brutality of medieval combat in first or third person perspective with hundreds of on-screen units, each with their own detailed AI.
- Extensive Modding Capabilities – Customize the game to experience an entirely different adventure of your own creation. The engine and tools used to develop Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord are being made available to the community, so that modders can re-interpret Calradia or create their own worlds!