Ontwikkelaar TaleWorlds Entertainment en uitgever Prime Matter hebben de releasedatum van Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord aangekondigd. Het spel zal op 25 oktober Early Access verlaten op pc en vanaf deze dag ook beschikbaar zijn op PS4, PS5, Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S.

Het spel bevind zich al sinds maart 2020 in Early Access om zo veel mogelijk community feedback te verzamelen en het spel gaandeweg te verbeteren. Het eerste deel werd overigens niet heel warm ontvangen op console door een slechte controller ervaring, hopelijk zien we daar op 28 oktober verbetering in in Mount & Blade II.