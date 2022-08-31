De Koreaanse uitgever Nexon heeft aangekondigd dat er voor KartRider: Drift tussen 1 september en 6 september een online ‘Global Racing Test’ zal plaatsvinden. De test bevat cross-play en zal beschikbaar zijn op de PlayStation 4, Xbox One, pc en mobiel.

De test is beschikbaar voor spelers in Europa, Noord-Amerika, Zuid-Amerika, Japan en Korea. De iOS versie doet mee in de vorm van een gesloten beta test, je moet dus snel zijn als je mee wilt doen via een iOS platform. Inschrijven voor de iOS beta kan via de Testflight app.

De beta begint 1 september om 03:00 uur ’s ochtends en eindigt op 6 september om 15:00 uur ’s middags. Je kan het spel nu downloaden op jouw favoriete platform. Voor specifieke informatie kan je terecht op de site van Nexon.

The “Global Racing Test” will also showcase updated content like the new artificial intelligence mode matching system that allows racers to practice fast matchmaking and a kart Upgrade System that will allow players to fine tune their kart’s performance. The License System, which teaches players to learn driving skills according to a given mission, adds a new grade, L3—the highest difficulty level—to test your grit as the best of the best. Nexon has added a variety of further improvements since the last closed beta, including an information page which provides at-a-glance views of your play history, plus the addition of an in-game achievement system that provides points each time you participate in an activity.