Enkele jaren geleden lanceerde Splitgate in early access op Steam, een shooter die deed denken aan een mix van Halo en Portal (die vreemd genoeg ook werkte). Inmiddels is de game ook in een volledige versie te spelen op consoles, waar de game best populair werd. Ontwikkelaar 1047 Games heeft nu echter aangekondigd dat de ondersteuning voor Splitgate ten einde loopt… maar dat een nieuwe game in hetzelfde universum wel al op de planning staat. De sequel zal gemaakt worden met Unreal Engine 5 én zal ook free-to-play worden.

“Splitgate achieved a level of success that we could not have anticipated and that few indie games are fortunate to reach. That initial success brought an opportunity to turn what started as a college dorm dream project into a AAA game that could stand toe-to-toe with shooters from the biggest publishers in the industry. But this also meant that as we’ve brought on top-tier talent from across the industry, we’ve spent a lot of our time trying to rework old content and systems that were originally built by a handful of people.

After careful consideration and much deliberation the 1047 Games team has determined that in order to build the game fans deserve – and to build it in a way that isn’t trying to retrofit and live operate an existing product – we are ending feature development of Splitgate.

We’re turning our attention away from iterative, smaller updates and going all-in to focus on a new game in the Splitgate universe which will present revolutionary, not evolutionary, changes to our game. It will be a shooter, it will have portals, and it will be built in Unreal Engine 5. Oh, and it will be free.”