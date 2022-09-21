

Begin 2023 zal PlayStation VR2 verschijnen en Sony is zo langzamerhand steeds meer informatie aan het delen. Zo konden bezoekers van de Tokyo Game Show vorige week voor het eerst met de headset aan de slag en ook worden er geregeld nieuwe titels aangekondigd.

Hoewel we nog altijd op een releasedatum wachten, kunnen we nu genieten van een nieuwe trailer. In deze video komen alle belangrijke aspecten die met de headset gemoeid zijn voorbij, dit met ondersteuning van wat gameplay footage. Daaruit blijkt nogmaals dat het een zeer geavanceerde headset is.