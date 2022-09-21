Begin 2023 zal PlayStation VR2 verschijnen en Sony is zo langzamerhand steeds meer informatie aan het delen. Zo konden bezoekers van de Tokyo Game Show vorige week voor het eerst met de headset aan de slag en ook worden er geregeld nieuwe titels aangekondigd.
Hoewel we nog altijd op een releasedatum wachten, kunnen we nu genieten van een nieuwe trailer. In deze video komen alle belangrijke aspecten die met de headset gemoeid zijn voorbij, dit met ondersteuning van wat gameplay footage. Daaruit blijkt nogmaals dat het een zeer geavanceerde headset is.
PlayStation VR2
- 4K HDR Display – Experience breath-taking virtual reality environments in clear focus with 4K High Dynamic Range visuals and up to 120fps1, as two 2000 x 2040 OLED displays deliver over four times the resolution generated by the original PlayStation VR headset.
- Enhanced Comfort – Enjoy comfortable play sessions through a vast 110-degree field of view and a light, well-balanced Fresnel lens. The lens adjustment dial allows you to customize spacing between lenses to match your eye position for an optimal onscreen image. The headset also includes a vent that allows airflow to the lenses, reduces fogging and enhances player comfort.
- Eye Tracking – Interact in new and lifelike ways, as the PlayStation VR2 headset detects the motion of your eyes1, allowing for heightened emotional response and enhanced expression when meeting fellow players online. Eye tracking cameras follow your line of sight when aiming or looking around, while advanced foveated rendering techniques improve the visual experience by adjusting resolutions to pinpoint and enhance whatever you’re focusing on.
- Inside-Out Tracking – Play with freedom as PlayStation VR2 tracks you and your controllers through four cameras embedded in the headset. Your movements and the direction you look are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.
- Headset Feedback – Feel subtle, responsive headset vibrations at key moments during gameplay1. Created by a single built-in motor, these vibrations add an intelligent tactile element to the sensory immersion experienced as you play. Detect your character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to your head, or the thrust of your vehicle as you speed forward.
- Tempest 3D AudioTech – Surround yourself with incredibly realistic soundscapes1, as in-game audio dynamically adapts to your position and head movements1. Sense a character’s presence as they whisper in your ear, locate friends and enemies by their gunfire or footfall, and experience the creeping dread of a threat approaching from any direction.
- Single-Cable Connection – Jump straight into new virtual worlds with a simple one-cable connection to the PlayStation 5 console’s front USB port. PlayStation VR2 is quick and easy to set up—just plug in and play.
Sense Controller
- Orb Design – Take hold of the intuitive new PlayStation VR2 Sense controller and experience freedom of movement and a realistic, natural gaming experience through a well-balanced and ergonomic design, leaving you to focus on comfortably exploring the game world you’re in.
- Analog Sticks and Buttons – Take additional control of your in-game actions and gear with traditional analog sticks and action buttons split across two controllers, along with an Options button and a Create button. As well as the adaptive triggers, both controllers also feature a ‘grip’ button to grab in-game objects.
- Finger Touch Detection – Interact with in-game items and environments naturally, even when you’re not actively pressing a button as finger touch detection1 allows the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller to replicate natural motions and gestures, letting you reach out and touch the virtual world.
- Haptic Feedback – Feel realistic, detailed responses to your in-game actions1. From subtle, precise vibrations to intense pulses, a vast range of sensations in the game world can be delivered to your hands. Sense how it feels to fire or strike with different weapons, craft tools, touch varied environmental textures and travel across undulating terrain.
- Adaptive Triggers – Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments1. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring, to crushing objects with your hands or feeling a weapon jam in the heat of combat, adaptive triggers physically connect you to your on-screen actions for a deep sense of immersion.
Hoe meer ik zie hoe meer hype ik hier voor voel,
wat ik wel jammer vind en hoop dat een eerder post waar is dat de ontwikkelaars de eerder games die voor VR1 zijn uitgebracht Compatible maken voor deze, dan denk ik ook op grafische gebied, dat dit best wel is een leuk ding kan gaan worden